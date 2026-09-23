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Asian Games 2026: India win a bronze in women's skeet team event

China took gold with a total score of 357 while Kazakhstan claimed silver with 336.

Updated on: Sep 23, 2026, 09:02:19 IST
By Sandip Sikdar, New Delhi
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Indian shooters brought home another medal from the ranges on Wednesday after the trio of Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal claimed the bronze in the women's skeet team event after shooting a total of 331 in qualification.

India's Maheshwari Chauhan. (PTI)
India's Maheshwari Chauhan. (PTI)

China took gold with a total score of 357 while Kazakhstan claimed silver with 336.

The Indian shooters shot a total of 67 after Round 1, 132 after Round 2, 196 after Round 3, 266 after Round 4 and 331 after the fifth and final round, spread across three days.

Deep Dive

What were the final scores of the Indian women's skeet team in the Asian Games 2026?

The Indian women's skeet team scored a total of 331 in qualification at the Asian Games 2026, earning them a bronze medal.

How did the Indian women's skeet team's performance compare to the other teams at the Asian Games 2026?

India ranked third with a score of 331, while China won gold with 357 and Kazakhstan secured silver with 336.

Which Indian shooters qualified for the women's skeet individual final at the Asian Games 2026?

Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Raiza Dhillon qualified for the women's skeet individual final, both finishing in joint eighth position with scores of 111.
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This is India's sixth shooting medal at the Aichi Nagoya Games. The other five were earned by rifle shooters.

While Himanshu Dhillon and Elavenil Valarivan claimed silver in the men's and women's 10m air rifle events, India won two more silvers in the men's and women's 10m air rifle team events.

Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil had clinched a bronze too in 10m air rifle.

After Day 2, the women's team remained in third place on 266, behind China (287) and Kazakhstan (274), although the 21-point gap to the leaders and eight-point deficit to Kazakhstan left the Indians with little margin for error in the fight for the top two positions.

While Parinaaz shot 23, 44, 65, 89 and 111 in the five rounds, Raiza's scores read 25, 46, 68, 92 and 111.

Maheshwari, however, failed to make the final as she finished 12th with a score of 109. Her shots read 19, 42, 63, 85 and 109 after the five rounds.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sandip Sikdar

Sandip Sikdar covers Olympic disciplines with a special interest in badminton and hockey. He also keenly follows motorsports. He started his career with HT before joining IANS and NDTV. Current stint at HT started in 2017.

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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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