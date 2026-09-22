Asian Games 2026 Day 4 LIVE: PV Sindhu takes lead as India women's team begin quarterfinal clash vs Japan

Asian Games 2026 Day 4 Live updates: Day 4 of the Asian Games is here, and India will be hoping for another strong day after a promising start to the competition. The Indian contingent has won six medals so far, with four of them coming on Day 3, giving the campaign some early momentum. There is plenty to look forward to today, with athletes in shooting, fencing, boxing, karate, wushu, badminton and equestrian among those in action. India’s women’s cricket team will also take on Sri Lanka in the final, while the men’s hockey team faces Sri Lanka later in the day. Follow all the live updates, results and medal developments from Day 4 right here.