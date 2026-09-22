LIVE

Asian Games 2026 Day 4 LIVE: PV Sindhu takes lead as India women's team begin quarterfinal clash vs Japan

By Aditya Maheshwari
Sep 22, 2026, 06:37:00 IST

Asian Games 2026 Day 4 Live: Follow all the latest updates from Japan as India look to add more medals to their tally across events on Day 4.

Asian Games 2026 Day 4 Live: Follow Latest Updates
Asian Games 2026 Day 4 Live: Follow Latest Updates

Asian Games 2026 Day 4 Live updates: Day 4 of the Asian Games is here, and India will be hoping for another strong day after a promising start to the competition. The Indian contingent has won six medals so far, with four of them coming on Day 3, giving the campaign some early momentum. There is plenty to look forward to today, with athletes in shooting, fencing, boxing, karate, wushu, badminton and equestrian among those in action. India’s women’s cricket team will also take on Sri Lanka in the final, while the men’s hockey team faces Sri Lanka later in the day. Follow all the live updates, results and medal developments from Day 4 right here.

Follow all the updates here:
  • 22 Sept 2026, 06:37:00 AM IST

    India bounce back in Sepaktakraw clash

    India fell from 9-8 lead to a narrow 13-15 loss against Malaysia in Match 1 of the men's team regu Group B match. India, however, bounced back in the second set to take 13-10 lead, before closing it out with 15-11 score. Over to the deciding game.

  • 22 Sept 2026, 06:31:16 AM IST

    Sindhu clinches first game!

    PV Sindhu missed a golden chance to close out the first game at 20-19 after an error in judgement, but the Indian shuttler kept her composure. She bounced back in the crucial moments to edge past Akane Yamaguchi 22-21 and take the opening game. A sensational display from the ace Indian shuttler.

  • 22 Sept 2026, 06:21:39 AM IST

    Sindhu bounces back!

    PV Sindhu has bounced back strongly, with the score now level at 13-13 in the first game as she turns up the pressure on Yamaguchi.

  • 22 Sept 2026, 06:09:30 AM IST

    Sindhu trailing in first game!

    PV Sindhu currently trails Akane Yamaguchi 3-5, with the Japanese shuttler taking early control. The next phase will be crucial as Sindhu looks to stay within touching distance in the opening game.

  • 22 Sept 2026, 06:05:53 AM IST

    Sindhu in action in women's badminton quarters!

    PV Sindhu takes on Akane Yamaguchi in the women's team quarterfinals, with the clash set to be a thrilling contest between two badminton superstars.

  • 22 Sept 2026, 06:02:56 AM IST

    Aadhya Tiwari loses!

    Soft Tennis: Aadhya Tiwari struggled again in the fourth game, losing 2-4. She fought back in the fifth but eventually went down 4-6, as Alisha Ziegler sealed the match.

  • 22 Sept 2026, 05:59:25 AM IST

    India bounce back in Sepaktakraw match!

    Sepaktakraw: India have recovered from a slow start and now lead Malaysia 9-8 in the first game. The Indian team has shown good composure to turn the contest around and take a narrow advantage.

  • 22 Sept 2026, 05:47:49 AM IST

    Aadhya trailing!

    Aadhya Tiwari won the opening game 4-1, but lost control of the match after that. She went down 0-4 in both the second and third games, failing to win a single point in either round.

  • 22 Sept 2026, 05:40:44 AM IST

    Aadhya Tiwari - Soft Tennis in action!

    The soft tennis clash between Aadhya Tiwari and Alisha Ziegler has begun, with India getting their Day 4 campaign at the Asian Games underway.

  • 22 Sept 2026, 05:19:34 AM IST

    Here is the full schedule for India at the Asian Games 2026 on Day 4!

    Here is the full schedule for India at the Asian Games 2026 on Day 4

    Shooting

    10m Air Rifle Mixed Team – Qualification Round: Parth Rakesh Mane, Elavenil Valarivan | 06:15 IST

    Skeet Men (Individual) – Qualification Round Day 2 (50 Targets): Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan | 06:30 IST

    Skeet Men (Team) – Qualification Round Day 2 (50 Targets): Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan | 06:30 IST

    Skeet Women (Individual) – Qualification Round Day 2 (50 Targets): Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan | 06:30 IST

    Skeet Women (Team) – Qualification Round Day 2 (50 Targets): Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan | 06:30 IST

    Air Rifle Mixed Team – Final Round: Parth Rakesh Mane, Elavenil Valarivan | 08:25 IST

    Swimming

    Men's 1500m Freestyle – Final B: Aryan Nehra | 07:29 IST

    Men's 4x100m Medley Relay – Heat 2: Rohit Benediction, Danush Suresh, Rishabh Das, Akash Mani | 08:05 IST

    Men's 4x100m Medley Relay – Final: Rohit Benediction, Danush Suresh, Rishabh Das, Akash Mani (subject to qualification) | 14:55 IST

    Table Tennis

    Women's Team – Round of 16: India (Sreeja Akula, Yashaswini Ghorpade, Diya Chitale, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das) vs. Thailand | 06:30 IST

    Men's Team – Round of 16: India (G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, Payas Jain) vs. TBC | 09:00 IST

    Badminton

    Women's Team – Quarterfinal (Court 2): India (PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Devika Sihag, Tanvi Sharma, Isharani Baruah, Treesa, Gayatri, Kavipriya, Simran, Tanisha) vs. Japan | 06:00 IST

    Men's Team – Quarterfinal (Court 2): India (Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila) vs. Japan | 11:30 IST

    Kabaddi

    Men's Team – Group A (Game 4): India vs. Republic of Korea | 07:15 IST

    Hockey

    Men's Team – Pool A (Match 6): India vs. Sri Lanka | 15:30 IST

    Wushu

    Women's Nanquan & Nandao – Final (medal event): Hanjabam Langlentombi Devi | 06:29 IST

    Women's Sanda 60kg – Quarterfinal: Roshibina Devi vs. TBD | 14:30 IST Onwards

    Men's Sanda 56kg – Quarterfinal: Aryan vs. TBD | 14:30 IST Onwards

    Boxing

    Women's 51kg – Round of 32 (Bout 12): Sakshi vs. Aira Villegas (Philippines) | 08:30 IST Onwards

    Men's 55kg – Round of 32 (Bout 18): Jadumani Singh Mandengbam vs. Thapa Chandra Bahadur (Nepal) | 13:30 IST Onwards

    Cricket

    Women's Team – Final (medal event): India vs. Sri Lanka | 10:30 IST

    Karate

    Men's Kumite -84kg – Semifinal (Bout 107): Chetan Bhatt vs. Meng-yu Chung (Chinese Taipei) or Mohammad Aljafari (Jordan) | 07:35 IST

    Men's Kumite -84kg – Bronze Medal Bout: Chetan Bhatt (subject to qualification) | 07:50 IST

    Eventing Individual (Dressage) – Final Day 1: Ashish Limaye, Fouaad Mirza, Arjan Nagra | 05:45 IST

    Women's Épée Individual – Pool 4: Taniksha Khatri vs. Damdinpurev Mercy (Mongolia), Sangngio Natpapat (Thailand), Bakaldina Irina (Kazakhstan), Alhosani Zainab (UAE) and Lim Taehee (Republic of Korea) | 08:15 IST Onwards

    Men's Foil Individual – Round of 32: Sachin (subject to qualification) | 10:00 IST

    Men's Foil Individual – Round of 32: Sanasam Hemash Singh (subject to qualification) | 10:00 IST

    Women's Épée Individual – Round of 32: Taniksha Khatri (subject to qualification) | 10:40 IST

    Women's Épée Individual – Round of 32: Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari (subject to qualification) | 10:40 IST

    Men's Foil Individual – Round of 16: Sachin, Sanasam Hemash Singh (subject to qualification) | 11:20 IST

    Women's Épée Individual – Round of 16: Taniksha Khatri, Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari (subject to qualification) | 11:20 IST

    Eventing Team (Show Jumping) – Final Day 1: Ashish Limaye, Fouaad Mirza, Arjan Nagra | 12:00 IST

    Eventing Individual (Show Jumping) – Final Day 1: Ashish Limaye, Fouaad Mirza, Arjan Nagra | 12:00 IST

    Fencing

    Men's Foil Individual – Pool 1: Sanasam Hemash Singh vs. Tan Raphael Juan Kang (Singapore), Iimura Kazuki (Japan), Tranquilan Sammuel (Philippines), Cheong Chong Kio (Macao, China) and Al Shuaibi Saeed (Oman) | 06:30 IST Onwards

    Men's Foil Individual – Pool 5: Sanasam Hemash Singh vs. Khan Baryal (Pakistan), Chen Chih-Chieh (Chinese Taipei), Nurumov Galim (Kazakhstan), Youn Jeonghyun (South Korea) and Narmandakh Chingis (Mongolia) | 06:30 IST Onwards

    Women's Épée Individual – Pool 2: Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari vs. Koh Elle Meihui (Singapore), Nguyen Phuong Kim (Vietnam), Khakimova Malika (Uzbekistan), Larrazabal Alexa (Philippines) and Tang Junyao (China) | 08:15 IST Onwards

    Women's Kumite -55kg – Round of 16 (Bout 111): Alisha vs. Cok Istri Agung Sanistyarani (Indonesia) | 09:20 IST

    Women's Kumite -55kg – Quarterfinal (Bout 113): Alisha vs. Hong Kio Lei (Macau) (subject to qualification) | 09:40 IST

    Women's Kumite -55kg – Semifinal: Alisha (subject to qualification) | 09:55 IST

    Women's Kumite -55kg – Repechage: Alisha (subject to qualification) | 10:15 IST

    Women's Kumite -55kg – Bronze Medal Bout: Alisha (subject to qualification) | 10:35 IST

    Men's Kumite -84kg – Final: Chetan Bhatt (subject to qualification) | 12:40 IST

    Women's Kumite -55kg – Final: Alisha (subject to qualification) | 12:50 IST

    Equestrian

    Eventing Team (Dressage) – Final Day 1: Ashish Limaye, Fouaad Mirza, Arjan Nagra | 05:45 IST

    Men's Foil Individual – Quarterfinals: Sachin, Sanasam Hemash Singh (subject to qualification) | 12:00 IST

    Women's Épée Individual – Quarterfinals: Taniksha Khatri, Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari (subject to qualification) | 12:00 IST

    Men's Foil Individual – Semifinal 1: Sachin (subject to qualification) | 13:50 IST

    Men's Foil Individual – Semifinal 2: Sanasam Hemash Singh (subject to qualification) | 14:10 IST

    Women's Épée Individual – Semifinal 1: Taniksha Khatri (subject to qualification) | 14:30 IST

    Women's Épée Individual – Semifinal 2: Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari (subject to qualification) | 14:50 IST

    Men's Foil Individual – Medal Bout: Sachin, Sanasam Hemash Singh (subject to qualification) | 15:10 IST

    Women's Épée Individual – Medal Bout: Taniksha Khatri, Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari (subject to qualification) | 15:30 IST

    Artistic Gymnastics

    Women's Qualification Sub Division 2 – Vault (Only): Pranati Nayak | 10:30 IST

    Esports

    Football (eFootball™) – Group F (Match 1): Daniel Patel, Chinmay Sahoo vs. Uzbekistan | 05:30 IST

    Football (eFootball™) – Group F (Match 3): Daniel Patel, Chinmay Sahoo vs. Mongolia | 14:00 IST

    Sepaktakraw

    Men's Team Regu – Preliminary Group B (5): India vs. Malaysia | 05:30 IST

    Soft Tennis

    Women's Singles – Group D (Match 1): Aadhya Tiwari vs. Alisha Ziegler (Thailand) | 05:30 IST

    Men's Singles – Group D (Match 1): Jay Meena vs. Hussain Arain (Pakistan) | 07:00 IST

    Men's Singles – Group C (Match 2): Aryan Thakur vs. Bold-erdene Altangerel (Mongolia) | 09:30 IST

    Women's Singles – Group D (Match 3): Aadhya Tiwari vs. Kainaat Shallwani (Pakistan) | 10:30 IST

    Men's Singles – Group C (Match 3): Aryan Thakur vs. Po-Yi Chen (Chinese Taipei) | 12:00 IST

  • 22 Sept 2026, 05:09:08 AM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome our live coverage of Day 4 events from Asian Games as India look to add more medals to their tally.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Home/Sports/Others/Asian Games 2026 Day 4 LIVE: PV Sindhu takes lead as India women's team begin quarterfinal clash vs Japan
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks