Asian Games 2026 Day 4 LIVE: PV Sindhu takes lead as India women's team begin quarterfinal clash vs Japan
Asian Games 2026 Day 4 Live: Follow all the latest updates from Japan as India look to add more medals to their tally across events on Day 4.
Asian Games 2026 Day 4 Live updates: Day 4 of the Asian Games is here, and India will be hoping for another strong day after a promising start to the competition. The Indian contingent has won six medals so far, with four of them coming on Day 3, giving the campaign some early momentum. There is plenty to look forward to today, with athletes in shooting, fencing, boxing, karate, wushu, badminton and equestrian among those in action. India’s women’s cricket team will also take on Sri Lanka in the final, while the men’s hockey team faces Sri Lanka later in the day. Follow all the live updates, results and medal developments from Day 4 right here.
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- 22 Sept 2026, 06:37:00 AM IST
India bounce back in Sepaktakraw clash
India fell from 9-8 lead to a narrow 13-15 loss against Malaysia in Match 1 of the men's team regu Group B match. India, however, bounced back in the second set to take 13-10 lead, before closing it out with 15-11 score. Over to the deciding game.
- 22 Sept 2026, 06:31:16 AM IST
Sindhu clinches first game!
PV Sindhu missed a golden chance to close out the first game at 20-19 after an error in judgement, but the Indian shuttler kept her composure. She bounced back in the crucial moments to edge past Akane Yamaguchi 22-21 and take the opening game. A sensational display from the ace Indian shuttler.
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- 22 Sept 2026, 06:21:39 AM IST
Sindhu bounces back!
PV Sindhu has bounced back strongly, with the score now level at 13-13 in the first game as she turns up the pressure on Yamaguchi.
- 22 Sept 2026, 06:09:30 AM IST
Sindhu trailing in first game!
PV Sindhu currently trails Akane Yamaguchi 3-5, with the Japanese shuttler taking early control. The next phase will be crucial as Sindhu looks to stay within touching distance in the opening game.
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- 22 Sept 2026, 06:05:53 AM IST
Sindhu in action in women's badminton quarters!
PV Sindhu takes on Akane Yamaguchi in the women's team quarterfinals, with the clash set to be a thrilling contest between two badminton superstars.
- 22 Sept 2026, 06:02:56 AM IST
Aadhya Tiwari loses!
Soft Tennis: Aadhya Tiwari struggled again in the fourth game, losing 2-4. She fought back in the fifth but eventually went down 4-6, as Alisha Ziegler sealed the match.
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- 22 Sept 2026, 05:59:25 AM IST
India bounce back in Sepaktakraw match!
Sepaktakraw: India have recovered from a slow start and now lead Malaysia 9-8 in the first game. The Indian team has shown good composure to turn the contest around and take a narrow advantage.
- 22 Sept 2026, 05:47:49 AM IST
Aadhya trailing!
Aadhya Tiwari won the opening game 4-1, but lost control of the match after that. She went down 0-4 in both the second and third games, failing to win a single point in either round.
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- 22 Sept 2026, 05:40:44 AM IST
Aadhya Tiwari - Soft Tennis in action!
The soft tennis clash between Aadhya Tiwari and Alisha Ziegler has begun, with India getting their Day 4 campaign at the Asian Games underway.
- 22 Sept 2026, 05:19:34 AM IST
Here is the full schedule for India at the Asian Games 2026 on Day 4!
Here is the full schedule for India at the Asian Games 2026 on Day 4
Shooting
10m Air Rifle Mixed Team – Qualification Round: Parth Rakesh Mane, Elavenil Valarivan | 06:15 IST
Skeet Men (Individual) – Qualification Round Day 2 (50 Targets): Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan | 06:30 IST
Skeet Men (Team) – Qualification Round Day 2 (50 Targets): Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan | 06:30 IST
Skeet Women (Individual) – Qualification Round Day 2 (50 Targets): Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan | 06:30 IST
Skeet Women (Team) – Qualification Round Day 2 (50 Targets): Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan | 06:30 IST
Air Rifle Mixed Team – Final Round: Parth Rakesh Mane, Elavenil Valarivan | 08:25 IST
Swimming
Men's 1500m Freestyle – Final B: Aryan Nehra | 07:29 IST
Men's 4x100m Medley Relay – Heat 2: Rohit Benediction, Danush Suresh, Rishabh Das, Akash Mani | 08:05 IST
Men's 4x100m Medley Relay – Final: Rohit Benediction, Danush Suresh, Rishabh Das, Akash Mani (subject to qualification) | 14:55 IST
Table Tennis
Women's Team – Round of 16: India (Sreeja Akula, Yashaswini Ghorpade, Diya Chitale, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das) vs. Thailand | 06:30 IST
Men's Team – Round of 16: India (G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, Payas Jain) vs. TBC | 09:00 IST
Badminton
Women's Team – Quarterfinal (Court 2): India (PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Devika Sihag, Tanvi Sharma, Isharani Baruah, Treesa, Gayatri, Kavipriya, Simran, Tanisha) vs. Japan | 06:00 IST
Men's Team – Quarterfinal (Court 2): India (Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila) vs. Japan | 11:30 IST
Kabaddi
Men's Team – Group A (Game 4): India vs. Republic of Korea | 07:15 IST
Hockey
Men's Team – Pool A (Match 6): India vs. Sri Lanka | 15:30 IST
Wushu
Women's Nanquan & Nandao – Final (medal event): Hanjabam Langlentombi Devi | 06:29 IST
Women's Sanda 60kg – Quarterfinal: Roshibina Devi vs. TBD | 14:30 IST Onwards
Men's Sanda 56kg – Quarterfinal: Aryan vs. TBD | 14:30 IST Onwards
Boxing
Women's 51kg – Round of 32 (Bout 12): Sakshi vs. Aira Villegas (Philippines) | 08:30 IST Onwards
Men's 55kg – Round of 32 (Bout 18): Jadumani Singh Mandengbam vs. Thapa Chandra Bahadur (Nepal) | 13:30 IST Onwards
Cricket
Women's Team – Final (medal event): India vs. Sri Lanka | 10:30 IST
Karate
Men's Kumite -84kg – Semifinal (Bout 107): Chetan Bhatt vs. Meng-yu Chung (Chinese Taipei) or Mohammad Aljafari (Jordan) | 07:35 IST
Men's Kumite -84kg – Bronze Medal Bout: Chetan Bhatt (subject to qualification) | 07:50 IST
Eventing Individual (Dressage) – Final Day 1: Ashish Limaye, Fouaad Mirza, Arjan Nagra | 05:45 IST
Women's Épée Individual – Pool 4: Taniksha Khatri vs. Damdinpurev Mercy (Mongolia), Sangngio Natpapat (Thailand), Bakaldina Irina (Kazakhstan), Alhosani Zainab (UAE) and Lim Taehee (Republic of Korea) | 08:15 IST Onwards
Men's Foil Individual – Round of 32: Sachin (subject to qualification) | 10:00 IST
Men's Foil Individual – Round of 32: Sanasam Hemash Singh (subject to qualification) | 10:00 IST
Women's Épée Individual – Round of 32: Taniksha Khatri (subject to qualification) | 10:40 IST
Women's Épée Individual – Round of 32: Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari (subject to qualification) | 10:40 IST
Men's Foil Individual – Round of 16: Sachin, Sanasam Hemash Singh (subject to qualification) | 11:20 IST
Women's Épée Individual – Round of 16: Taniksha Khatri, Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari (subject to qualification) | 11:20 IST
Eventing Team (Show Jumping) – Final Day 1: Ashish Limaye, Fouaad Mirza, Arjan Nagra | 12:00 IST
Eventing Individual (Show Jumping) – Final Day 1: Ashish Limaye, Fouaad Mirza, Arjan Nagra | 12:00 IST
Fencing
Men's Foil Individual – Pool 1: Sanasam Hemash Singh vs. Tan Raphael Juan Kang (Singapore), Iimura Kazuki (Japan), Tranquilan Sammuel (Philippines), Cheong Chong Kio (Macao, China) and Al Shuaibi Saeed (Oman) | 06:30 IST Onwards
Men's Foil Individual – Pool 5: Sanasam Hemash Singh vs. Khan Baryal (Pakistan), Chen Chih-Chieh (Chinese Taipei), Nurumov Galim (Kazakhstan), Youn Jeonghyun (South Korea) and Narmandakh Chingis (Mongolia) | 06:30 IST Onwards
Women's Épée Individual – Pool 2: Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari vs. Koh Elle Meihui (Singapore), Nguyen Phuong Kim (Vietnam), Khakimova Malika (Uzbekistan), Larrazabal Alexa (Philippines) and Tang Junyao (China) | 08:15 IST Onwards
Women's Kumite -55kg – Round of 16 (Bout 111): Alisha vs. Cok Istri Agung Sanistyarani (Indonesia) | 09:20 IST
Women's Kumite -55kg – Quarterfinal (Bout 113): Alisha vs. Hong Kio Lei (Macau) (subject to qualification) | 09:40 IST
Women's Kumite -55kg – Semifinal: Alisha (subject to qualification) | 09:55 IST
Women's Kumite -55kg – Repechage: Alisha (subject to qualification) | 10:15 IST
Women's Kumite -55kg – Bronze Medal Bout: Alisha (subject to qualification) | 10:35 IST
Men's Kumite -84kg – Final: Chetan Bhatt (subject to qualification) | 12:40 IST
Women's Kumite -55kg – Final: Alisha (subject to qualification) | 12:50 IST
Equestrian
Eventing Team (Dressage) – Final Day 1: Ashish Limaye, Fouaad Mirza, Arjan Nagra | 05:45 IST
Men's Foil Individual – Quarterfinals: Sachin, Sanasam Hemash Singh (subject to qualification) | 12:00 IST
Women's Épée Individual – Quarterfinals: Taniksha Khatri, Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari (subject to qualification) | 12:00 IST
Men's Foil Individual – Semifinal 1: Sachin (subject to qualification) | 13:50 IST
Men's Foil Individual – Semifinal 2: Sanasam Hemash Singh (subject to qualification) | 14:10 IST
Women's Épée Individual – Semifinal 1: Taniksha Khatri (subject to qualification) | 14:30 IST
Women's Épée Individual – Semifinal 2: Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari (subject to qualification) | 14:50 IST
Men's Foil Individual – Medal Bout: Sachin, Sanasam Hemash Singh (subject to qualification) | 15:10 IST
Women's Épée Individual – Medal Bout: Taniksha Khatri, Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari (subject to qualification) | 15:30 IST
Artistic Gymnastics
Women's Qualification Sub Division 2 – Vault (Only): Pranati Nayak | 10:30 IST
Esports
Football (eFootball™) – Group F (Match 1): Daniel Patel, Chinmay Sahoo vs. Uzbekistan | 05:30 IST
Football (eFootball™) – Group F (Match 3): Daniel Patel, Chinmay Sahoo vs. Mongolia | 14:00 IST
Sepaktakraw
Men's Team Regu – Preliminary Group B (5): India vs. Malaysia | 05:30 IST
Soft Tennis
Women's Singles – Group D (Match 1): Aadhya Tiwari vs. Alisha Ziegler (Thailand) | 05:30 IST
Men's Singles – Group D (Match 1): Jay Meena vs. Hussain Arain (Pakistan) | 07:00 IST
Men's Singles – Group C (Match 2): Aryan Thakur vs. Bold-erdene Altangerel (Mongolia) | 09:30 IST
Women's Singles – Group D (Match 3): Aadhya Tiwari vs. Kainaat Shallwani (Pakistan) | 10:30 IST
Men's Singles – Group C (Match 3): Aryan Thakur vs. Po-Yi Chen (Chinese Taipei) | 12:00 IST
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- 22 Sept 2026, 05:09:08 AM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome our live coverage of Day 4 events from Asian Games as India look to add more medals to their tally.