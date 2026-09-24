Asian Games 2026 Day 6 LIVE updates: Roshibina Devi finishes with Wushu silver, Satnam, Salman win rowing bronze
Asian Games 2026 Day 6 LIVE updates: Roshibina Devi wins silver after facing defeat in the final of the Women's Sanda Wushu 60kg category. On the other hand, India started the day with a rowing bronze in men's doubles sculls courtesy Satnam Singh and Salman Khan.
Asian Games 2026 Day 6 LIVE updates: India have started their day on a pretty solid note with two early medals. Roshibina Devi won the silver medal after she was defeated by China's Xiaoyu Zhang in the final of the women's Sanda Wushu 60kg category. ...Read More
Earlier in the day, rowers Satnam Singh and Salman Khan won the bronze medal in the men's doubles sculls event.
After a disappointing day on Wednesday, the Indian shooters will look to bounce back with a bang with some medals on Day 6. The Indian men's hockey team, and the men's and women's kabaddi team will also be in action.
This will also be the day when India begin their campaign in athletics.
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- 24 Sept 2026, 06:30:39 AM IST
Roshibina Devi's landmark silver medal
Even though she lost the final, Roshibina Devi has managed to create history with her silver medal. This is her third consecutive podium finish at the Asian Games. In 2018, she secured the bronze medal, while winning the silver in the las edition of the Games in 2023. With her third medal in 2026, Roshibina Devi becomes the first Wushu player from India with three medals at the Asian Games.
- 24 Sept 2026, 06:21:26 AM IST
Silver for Roshibina Devi
Roshibina Devi ended her run on a crushing note in the women's 60kg Sanda Wushu final. She was defeated in both round by Xiaoyu Zhang of China by a margin of 0-10. Roshibina thus ends her campaign at the Asian Games 2026 with a silver medal.
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- 24 Sept 2026, 06:16:32 AM IST
Roshibina goes down in first round
Roshibina Devi began her gold medal bout on a shaky note against China's Xiaoyu Zhang. In the first round, the Indian wushu star lost, by an emphatic 0-5 margin. She would hope for a strong comeback in the second round if she hopes to win the gold medal.
- 24 Sept 2026, 06:12:03 AM IST
Strong showing by Satnam, Salman
Satnam Singh and Salman Khan started the race very well as they stayed in second place until the 1,500m mark. However, the Uzbek pair of Mekhrojbek Mamatkulov and Pavel Sorin pipped them in the final 500m, as they eneded with a bronze medal. Nevertheless, a strong showing by the Indian pair in a tough contest.
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- 24 Sept 2026, 05:56:02 AM IST
Roshibina Devi up next
After India secure a bronze in rowing, a gold medal beckons for India up next. Roshibina Devi already has assured herself of a silver medal at the very least after she qualified for the final of the women's 60kg Sanda Wushu event. In the gold medal match, she will take on China's Xiaoyu Zhang. All eyes will be on her as she tries to win the second gold for India at the Asian Games 2026.
- 24 Sept 2026, 05:50:46 AM IST
History made by Satnam, Salman!!
With the first medal of the day at the Asian Games, Satnam Singh and Salman Khan have created a bit of history. This is the first time ever that India have won a medal in the men's double sculls event at the Asian Games. Overall, this is India's 28th rowing medal at the Asian Games, and the 20th bronze in the sport at the event.
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- 24 Sept 2026, 05:39:26 AM IST
Bronze for India in rowing!!
India have finished in the third spot in the men's doubles sculls rowing event Final A. The team of Satnam Singh and Salman Khan have completed the race with a timing of 6:13.25. They have thus clinched the bronze, as India officially open their medal tally of the day. What a start!!
- 24 Sept 2026, 05:34:19 AM IST
India eye medal in double sculls
India's Salman Khan and Satnam Singh are in action in the men's double sculls rowing event final at the Asian Games 2026. They have made a good start to the final race, as they are in the second spot after the first 500m. Team China is in the gold medal spot, while Team Uzbekistan trails them in the bronze spot currently. Can India win their first medal of the day early?
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- 24 Sept 2026, 05:30:15 AM IST
Balraj Panwar finishes 4th!!
India have started the day on a disapppointing note as rower Balraj Panwar misses a medal by a whisker. In the men's singles sculls event final, the Indian rower finished fourth, with a timing of 6:54.80. China's Zhiwei Deng finishes with the gold medal, while the Uzbekistan and South Korean rowers finished in the silver and bronze spots respectively.
- 24 Sept 2026, 05:17:10 AM IST
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to Aichi-Nagoya in Japan as India begin their campaign on Day 6 of the Asian Games 2026. They will look to add more medals to their tally after already bagging 12 in the event so far.
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