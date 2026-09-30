Asian Games 2026 medals: Complete tally, India’s medal winners and full list of podium finishes

India sent 495 athletes to Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, who competed in 36 sports at the 2026 Asian Games. The 20th edition of the multi-sport event began on September 19, and India won its first medal on the second day at the Games, with shooter Elavenil Valarivan clinching a double silver in 10m air rifle -- individual and team.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, center, of India lines up a shot during the compound women's team archery semifinal between South Korea and India (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

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Three years back, at the Hangzhou Games, India, which had sent a strong 650-member contingent to China, returned with their best-ever show at the Asiad, winning a record 106 medals -- 28 gold, 38 silver and 40 bronze -- to finish fourth on the overall standings. Athletics contributed to 29 of those medals, while shooting brought 22, with 13podium finishes across the two sports.

At the Aichi-Nagoya Games, India has so far witnessed a few record medal hauls, some expected successes and a handful of historic firsts.

Deep Dive What achievements did India make in the 2026 Asian Games? India won a total of 53 medals, including 6 golds, in various sports at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. How did Gulveer Singh perform at the Asian Games 2026? Gulveer Singh made history by winning three medals in athletics: silver in the men's 10,000m and 1,500m, and bronze in the men's 5,000m. Who is Neeru Dhanda and what milestone did she achieve at the 2026 Asian Games? Neeru Dhanda became the first Indian woman to win an individual gold medal in the women's trap event at the Asian Games, setting an Asian record with a score of 28.

Asian Games Day 12 LIVE Updates

Suchika Tariyal assured India of its first medal on the opening day of the Games and clinched bronze in MMA, which made its Asiad debut in 2026, a day later. Jay Meena then won India its first-ever medal in soft tennis.

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{{^usCountry}} India has won six gold medals so far at the Games, with shooter Neeru Dhanda becoming the first Indian individual to finish on top of the podium after winning the women’s trap event. The gold-medal tally also includes the women’s cricket team, Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh’s Asian-record-breaking performance in the mixed team 10m air pistol, a double sweep in kabaddi; on the penultimate day of athletics, the women’s 4x400m relay team of Kiran Pahal, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi Choudhary and Vithya Ramraj; and women's compound team in archery. Asian Games 2026: India’s medal winners Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod — Shooting, Women's 10m air rifle team — Silver {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India has won six gold medals so far at the Games, with shooter Neeru Dhanda becoming the first Indian individual to finish on top of the podium after winning the women’s trap event. The gold-medal tally also includes the women’s cricket team, Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh’s Asian-record-breaking performance in the mixed team 10m air pistol, a double sweep in kabaddi; on the penultimate day of athletics, the women’s 4x400m relay team of Kiran Pahal, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi Choudhary and Vithya Ramraj; and women's compound team in archery. Asian Games 2026: India’s medal winners Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod — Shooting, Women's 10m air rifle team — Silver {{/usCountry}}

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2. Elavenil Valarivan — Shooting, Women's 10m air rifle — Silver

3. Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon — Shooting, Men's 10m air rifle team — Silver

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4. Himanshu Dhillon — Shooting, Men’s 10m air rifle — Silver

5. Rudrankksh Patil — Shooting, Men’s 10m air rifle — Bronze

6. Suchika Tariyal — Mixed martial arts, Women’s traditional -60kg — Bronze

7. Team India — Cricket, Women's — Gold

8. Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan — Shooting, Women's skeet team — Bronze

9. Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan — Shooting, Men's skeet team — Bronze

10. Jay Meena — Soft tennis, Men's singles — Bronze

11. Mirabai Chanu — Weightlifting, Women's 49kg — Silver

12. Team India — Badminton, Men's team — Bronze

13. Satnam Singh, Salman Khan — Rowing, Men’s double sculls — Bronze

14. Roshibina Devi — Wushu, Women's 60kg sanda — Silver

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15. Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal — Shooting, Mixed skeet team — Bronze

16. Seema Kumari — Athletics, Women's 10000m — Bronze

17. Team India — Athletics, Mixed 4x400m relay — Silver

18. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudranksh Patil, Niraj Kumar — Shooting, Men's 50m rifle 3P team — Silver

19. Kamaljeet, Suruchi Singh — Shooting, Mixed team 10m air pistol — Gold

20. Diya Chitale, Manush Shah — Table tennis, Mixed doubles — Bronze

21. Manpreet Kaur — Athletics, Shot put — Bronze

22. Gulveer Singh — Athletics, Men's 10000m — Silver

23. Baranica Elangovan — Athletics, Women's pole vault — Bronze

24. Sawan Berwal — Athletics, Men's marathon — Silver

25. Vidarsa Vinod, Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen — Shooting, Women's 50m rifle 3P team — Silver

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26. Joshna Chinappa, Velavan Senthilkumar — Squash, Mixed doubles — Bronze

27. Team India — Kabaddi, Women's — Gold

28. Team India — Kabaddi, Men's — Gold

29. Tajinderpal Singh Toor — Athletics, Shot put — Silver

30. Prachi Choudhary — Athletics, Women's 400m — Bronze

31. Abhay Singh — Squash, Men's singles — Silver

32. Anahat Singh — Squash, Women's singles — Silver

33. Haritha Bhadra — Athletics, Women's 200m — Bronze

34. Ancy Sojan — Athletics, Women's long jump — Silver

35. Tejaswin Shankar — Athletics, Decathlon — Bronze

36. Parul Chaudhary — Athletics, Women's 3000m steeplechase — Bronze

37. Sarvesh Kushare — Athletics, Men's high jump — Silver

38. Pincky Balhara — Kurash, Women's -78kg — Bronze

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39. Esha Singh — Shooting, Women's 25m pistol — Silver

40. Vithya Ramraj — Athletics, Women's 400m hurdles — Bronze

41. Gulveer Singh — Athletics, Men's 1500m — Silver

42. Parul Chaudhary — Athletics, Women's 5000m — Bronze

43. Murali Sreeshankar — Athletics, Men's long jump — Silver

44. Yash Vir Singh — Athletics, Men's javelin throw — Silver

45. Rohit Yadav — Athletics, Men's javelin throw — Bronze

46. Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat — Shooting, Women's trap team — Silver

47. Neeru Dhanda — Shooting, Women's trap — Gold

48. Narender Berwal — Boxing, Men's +90kg — Bronze

49. Gulveer Singh — Athletics, Men’s 5000m — Bronze

50. Gurindervir Singh, Sneha SS, Animesh Kujur, Harita Bhadra — Athletics, Mixed 4x100 team relay — Bronze

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51. Pooja Singh — Athletics, Women's high jump — Bronze

52. Kiran Pahal, Poovamma MR, Prachi Choudhary, Vithya Ramraj — Athletics, Women's 4x400m relay — Gold

53. Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu TS, Jay Kumar, Vishal TK — Athletics, Men's 4x400m relay — Bronze

54. Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep, Jyothi Surekha Vennam — Archery, Women's Compound Team — Gold

India's 54-medal haul at the Asian Games thus far has come from 14 sports, with athletics contributing more than a quarter (24) of the tally, while the golds have come in kabaddi, shooting, archery and cricket.

Asian Games 2026: India’s medal table by sport

The Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, will end on October 4, 2026.