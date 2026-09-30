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Asian Games 2026 medals: Complete tally, India’s medal winners and full list of podium finishes

India has won 54 medals at the ongoing 2026 Asian Games at Aichi-Nagoya so far. Know all Indian medal winners and the overall medal tally of this Asiad.

Updated on: Sep 30, 2026, 07:54:34 IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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India sent 495 athletes to Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, who competed in 36 sports at the 2026 Asian Games. The 20th edition of the multi-sport event began on September 19, and India won its first medal on the second day at the Games, with shooter Elavenil Valarivan clinching a double silver in 10m air rifle -- individual and team.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam, center, of India lines up a shot during the compound women's team archery semifinal between South Korea and India (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Jyothi Surekha Vennam, center, of India lines up a shot during the compound women's team archery semifinal between South Korea and India (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Three years back, at the Hangzhou Games, India, which had sent a strong 650-member contingent to China, returned with their best-ever show at the Asiad, winning a record 106 medals -- 28 gold, 38 silver and 40 bronze -- to finish fourth on the overall standings. Athletics contributed to 29 of those medals, while shooting brought 22, with 13podium finishes across the two sports.

At the Aichi-Nagoya Games, India has so far witnessed a few record medal hauls, some expected successes and a handful of historic firsts.

Deep Dive

What achievements did India make in the 2026 Asian Games?

India won a total of 53 medals, including 6 golds, in various sports at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

How did Gulveer Singh perform at the Asian Games 2026?

Gulveer Singh made history by winning three medals in athletics: silver in the men's 10,000m and 1,500m, and bronze in the men's 5,000m.

Who is Neeru Dhanda and what milestone did she achieve at the 2026 Asian Games?

Neeru Dhanda became the first Indian woman to win an individual gold medal in the women's trap event at the Asian Games, setting an Asian record with a score of 28.
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Suchika Tariyal assured India of its first medal on the opening day of the Games and clinched bronze in MMA, which made its Asiad debut in 2026, a day later. Jay Meena then won India its first-ever medal in soft tennis.

2. Elavenil Valarivan — Shooting, Women's 10m air rifle — Silver

3. Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon — Shooting, Men's 10m air rifle team — Silver

4. Himanshu Dhillon — Shooting, Men’s 10m air rifle — Silver

5. Rudrankksh Patil — Shooting, Men’s 10m air rifle — Bronze

6. Suchika Tariyal — Mixed martial arts, Women’s traditional -60kg — Bronze

7. Team India — Cricket, Women's — Gold

8. Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan — Shooting, Women's skeet team — Bronze

9. Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan — Shooting, Men's skeet team — Bronze

10. Jay Meena — Soft tennis, Men's singles — Bronze

11. Mirabai Chanu — Weightlifting, Women's 49kg — Silver

12. Team India — Badminton, Men's team — Bronze

13. Satnam Singh, Salman Khan — Rowing, Men’s double sculls — Bronze

14. Roshibina Devi — Wushu, Women's 60kg sanda — Silver

15. Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal — Shooting, Mixed skeet team — Bronze

16. Seema Kumari — Athletics, Women's 10000m — Bronze

17. Team India — Athletics, Mixed 4x400m relay — Silver

18. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudranksh Patil, Niraj Kumar — Shooting, Men's 50m rifle 3P team — Silver

19. Kamaljeet, Suruchi Singh — Shooting, Mixed team 10m air pistol — Gold

20. Diya Chitale, Manush Shah — Table tennis, Mixed doubles — Bronze

21. Manpreet Kaur — Athletics, Shot put — Bronze

22. Gulveer Singh — Athletics, Men's 10000m — Silver

23. Baranica Elangovan — Athletics, Women's pole vault — Bronze

24. Sawan Berwal — Athletics, Men's marathon — Silver

25. Vidarsa Vinod, Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen — Shooting, Women's 50m rifle 3P team — Silver

26. Joshna Chinappa, Velavan Senthilkumar — Squash, Mixed doubles — Bronze

27. Team India — Kabaddi, Women's — Gold

28. Team India — Kabaddi, Men's — Gold

29. Tajinderpal Singh Toor — Athletics, Shot put — Silver

30. Prachi Choudhary — Athletics, Women's 400m — Bronze

31. Abhay Singh — Squash, Men's singles — Silver

32. Anahat Singh — Squash, Women's singles — Silver

33. Haritha Bhadra — Athletics, Women's 200m — Bronze

34. Ancy Sojan — Athletics, Women's long jump — Silver

35. Tejaswin Shankar — Athletics, Decathlon — Bronze

36. Parul Chaudhary — Athletics, Women's 3000m steeplechase — Bronze

37. Sarvesh Kushare — Athletics, Men's high jump — Silver

38. Pincky Balhara — Kurash, Women's -78kg — Bronze

39. Esha Singh — Shooting, Women's 25m pistol — Silver

40. Vithya Ramraj — Athletics, Women's 400m hurdles — Bronze

41. Gulveer Singh — Athletics, Men's 1500m — Silver

42. Parul Chaudhary — Athletics, Women's 5000m — Bronze

43. Murali Sreeshankar — Athletics, Men's long jump — Silver

44. Yash Vir Singh — Athletics, Men's javelin throw — Silver

45. Rohit Yadav — Athletics, Men's javelin throw — Bronze

46. Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat — Shooting, Women's trap team — Silver

47. Neeru Dhanda — Shooting, Women's trap — Gold

48. Narender Berwal — Boxing, Men's +90kg — Bronze

49. Gulveer Singh — Athletics, Men’s 5000m — Bronze

50. Gurindervir Singh, Sneha SS, Animesh Kujur, Harita Bhadra — Athletics, Mixed 4x100 team relay — Bronze

51. Pooja Singh — Athletics, Women's high jump — Bronze

52. Kiran Pahal, Poovamma MR, Prachi Choudhary, Vithya Ramraj — Athletics, Women's 4x400m relay — Gold

53. Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu TS, Jay Kumar, Vishal TK — Athletics, Men's 4x400m relay — Bronze

54. Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep, Jyothi Surekha Vennam — Archery, Women's Compound Team — Gold

India's 54-medal haul at the Asian Games thus far has come from 14 sports, with athletics contributing more than a quarter (24) of the tally, while the golds have come in kabaddi, shooting, archery and cricket.

Asian Games 2026: India’s medal table by sport

The Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, will end on October 4, 2026.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aratrick Mondal

Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.

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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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