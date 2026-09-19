Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Sehrawat replaces Toor as India's flag-bearer
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Follow all the latest updates from the opening ceremony and India’s campaign at the Asian Games right here.
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: The wait is almost over as the 2026 Asian Games are set to officially begin on Saturday, with the opening ceremony scheduled to get underway at 2:30pm IST in Nagoya. While the ceremony will mark the formal start of the Aichi-Nagoya Games, action has already begun in a few events, including women’s cricket, soft tennis and teqball. ...Read More
The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games will see some of the biggest names in Asian sport in action, with athletes from across the continent competing in 43 sports. The Games will also be important for those competing in seven sports, with qualification spots for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics on offer.
India will have a late change to its flag-bearers for the Asian Games opening ceremony, with seasoned kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat stepping in for shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor. Toor will miss the ceremony after not receiving his official kit in time, forcing the Indian contingent to make a last-minute change.
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- 19 Sept 2026, 02:16:38 PM IST
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Ceremony aims to unite Asia
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Organisers will hope the opening ceremony, directed by Yukihiko Tsutsumi, can shift the focus away from the issues that have overshadowed the build-up to the Games. The ceremony, themed “Harmonic Heart Beat”, is aimed at celebrating unity and solidarity across Asia at an event that has often been shaped by geopolitical tensions and long-standing rivalries.
- 19 Sept 2026, 02:06:04 PM IST
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Tracing India's teqball journey
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Nihar Shah, Teqball India's technical director, who is in Nagoya with the country's three-athlete squad, remembers seeing each of those players when they were unable to land a service properly. These first generation of "teqers" – as they are known and as he calls them – have landed within a step of a first medal at the Asian Games in this debut sport that blends football and table tennis. (Ready Full Story)
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- 19 Sept 2026, 01:53:34 PM IST
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Asian Games accommodation woes!
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Japan’s much-discussed reputation for precision and efficiency has come under the spotlight as the country hosts more than 11,000 athletes from 45 nations and regions across 43 sports, with 369 gold medals on offer. Instead of a traditional Games village, organisers have housed athletes and officials in hotels, temporary wooden containers and a cruise ship docked in the bay as part of a cost-cutting approach. However, the arrangements have drawn complaints from several delegations, including the hosts Japan, over issues such as room mix-ups and double bookings. South Korea has also raised concerns about the cramped conditions inside the containers at Garden Pier, particularly for its basketball players.
- 19 Sept 2026, 01:35:16 PM IST
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Toor aims for third consecutive gold!
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: After missing out on the opportunity to be India’s flag-bearer at the opening ceremony, Tajinderpal Singh Toor will now turn his focus to the competition, where he will aim for a third consecutive Asian Games gold medal in men’s shot put. He won gold at the 2018 Jakarta Games and retained his title at the 2023 Hangzhou edition with a best throw of 20.36 metres.
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- 19 Sept 2026, 01:27:19 PM IST
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Quimcy to play for bronze!
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Quimcy Dsouza came agonisingly close to reaching the Asian Games final, but an Indonesian fightback ended India’s hopes in the women’s singles Teqball semifinal on Saturday. The 24-year-old Mumbai player looked in control early on, winning the opening game 12-7 as she used the curved table effectively, mixing sliding serves with sharp diagonal smashes. Her movement and footwork were also on point as she appeared to have the momentum on her side. However, Sumaya fought back strongly to turn the contest around and deny Dsouza a place in the final.
- 19 Sept 2026, 01:18:12 PM IST
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Bhaker urges Indian contingent to look beyond problems!
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: With concerns growing over accommodation, long travel times and other organisational issues ahead of the Games, Manu Bhaker urged the Indian contingent to look beyond the problems and focus on making the most of the experience. In a video message shared by the Indian Olympic Association, the shooting star acknowledged that athletes may face difficulties but said the Asian Games are a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that should be enjoyed rather than dominated by complaints.
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- 19 Sept 2026, 01:08:40 PM IST
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Pawan opens up on being named as flag-bearer for India
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Pawan Sehrawat spoke about the significance of being given the opportunity to carry the Indian flag at the Asian Games opening ceremony, saying the honour has kept him energised despite the demanding schedule and lack of sleep. The kabaddi star said the chance to hold the tricolour represents a moment of immense pride and still feels surreal to him.
"It is a moment of immense pride for me. As I was saying, we have a set training schedule. Normally, whatever schedule our coaches or the IOA (Indian Olympic Association) decide, we train according to that. Today we had a gym session, and I had not slept since last night. After doing my gym session in the morning, I came straight here. So, I have been awake for many hours now, but I still have so much energy because of this opportunity—to carry my nation's flag in my hand. Even while talking about it right now, it feels surreal," he said.
- 19 Sept 2026, 12:59:28 PM IST
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Indian athletics training at University of Tsukuba
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: India’s athletics team has been training at the University of Tsukuba near Tokyo since September 13, using the camp to acclimatise ahead of the Asian Games. The contingent is expected to arrive in Nagoya on September 21, two days before the athletics events get underway.
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- 19 Sept 2026, 12:48:48 PM IST
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Sehrawat replaces Toor!
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Pawan Sehrawat will join Manu Bhaker as India’s flag-bearer at the Asian Games opening ceremony on Saturday after replacing Tajinderpal Singh Toor. The celebrated shot-putter will miss the ceremony as he has not received his official kit in time. Sehrawat, 30, was part of India’s gold-medal-winning men’s kabaddi team at the previous Asian Games and will now lead the Indian contingent alongside Bhaker in Nagoya.
- 19 Sept 2026, 12:17:12 PM IST
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Hello and welcome!
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Asian Games opening ceremony from Japan.
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