Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Sehrawat replaces Toor as India's flag-bearer

The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games will see some of the biggest names in Asian sport in action, with athletes from across the continent competing in 43 sports. The Games will also be important for those competing in seven sports, with qualification spots for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics on offer.

India will have a late change to its flag-bearers for the Asian Games opening ceremony, with seasoned kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat stepping in for shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor. Toor will miss the ceremony after not receiving his official kit in time, forcing the Indian contingent to make a last-minute change.