Asian Games 2026: With a world record, India clinch women's compound gold

Jyothi Surekha Vennam is 30, a veteran of compound archery in India who has been there and done that for years. Chikitha Taniparthi is 21 and Prithika Pradeep just 18, both fairly new to the elite world of archery and certainly to the multi-sport stage of an Asian Games.

India team members celebrate after winning the compound women's team final in archery between India and China, at the Asian Games in Okazaki (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

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One laughed, one grinned and one barely even smiled after the job was done. They're of different age groups, different personalities and at different stages of their careers. Collectively, though, they came together to deliver the first gold for India in archery at the 2026 Asian Games.

The Indian women's compound team defeated China 238-234 in the final on Wednesday. It was one of the most clinical shows by an Indian archery group in a big final, with their sensational shooting also equalling the world record score set by Korea in 2014. This, after just about getting past the dangerous Koreans 234-233 in the semi-final about an hour earlier as defending champions in the event.

Deep Dive What was the significance of India winning gold in women's compound archery at the 2026 Asian Games? India's women's compound team clinched gold at the 2026 Asian Games, marking the country's first gold in archery for this edition and equalling the world record score set by Korea in 2014. How did the Indian women's compound archery team perform in their final match against China? The Indian women's compound team defeated China 238-234 in the final, showcasing a strong performance with consistent shooting from all team members. Why is Jyothi Surekha Vennam's experience important for the young archers in the team? Jyothi Surekha Vennam's experience as a seasoned archer provides confidence and guidance to younger teammates Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep, who are relatively new to high-stakes competitions.

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{{^usCountry}} This was a young Indian team, one which had not too much experience of competing together after Chikitha and Prithika made the national team from the trials in May thisyear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This was a young Indian team, one which had not too much experience of competing together after Chikitha and Prithika made the national team from the trials in May thisyear. {{/usCountry}}

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Chikitha was the 2025 world youth champion, and Prithika the 2025 Asian youth champion. Leading them was Jyothi, India's most accomplished compound archer who was part of three medal-winning teams at the continental event coming into 2026. That includes the gold three years ago, which was part of the golden sweep by India in compound.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2026 medals: India’s complete list of gold, silver and bronze medal winners

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Jyothi, though, was confident in the abilities of her younger teammates.

"They have proven themselves in a few tournaments," she told HT before leaving for Japan. "They have their own set of experiences."

India survived the Korean challenge by the skin of their teeth. After a neck and neck series tied both teams on 59 after the first end, India cranked it up in the second with five out of six 10s, compared to just a couple by the Koreans who trailed 56-59 in it.

Korea came roaring back in the contest, with a perfect third end of 60 points, two more than India's. But with India building enough of a lead in that second end, even the tied fourth and final end of 58-all was enough for India to sneak through.

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The final followed, and China started slow in it, with all their three archers shooting 9s off their first shots. With the Indian trio beginning with 10s and not going below across their first six shots, they came out of the first end as comfortable pacesetters.

Chikitha, who topped the qualification round over the weekend, shot India's first 9 at the start of the second end. But with Prithika and Jyothi remaining solid, and China also shooting a 9, India maintained the three-point lead at the halfway mark.

The Indian trio was smiling and laughing between ends, not showing the kind of nerves that often hampers Indian archers at such big stages. And sure enough, they did not stutter even one bit.

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Chikitha shot a 9 again, but her teammates were simply not dropping guard. The 10s that followed in the third end meant despite China's perfect 60, India were doing enough to stay ahead even with the 59. And, as if to stamp their statement, India signed off the final with a perfect 60 of their own.

High-fives, half-smiles and laughs flowed after that. India had defended the first of their five compound titles from 2023 Hangzhou. And dominantly at that.