Asian Games 2026 Full India Results Day 8 LIVE Updates: 4 medals won, 2 silver assured in best day in Aichi-Nagoya

Day 8 at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games turned out to be India’s best showing yet, with four medals clinched — including a gold — and two more assured.

ndia's Manisha Kumari celebrates with teammates after winning the gold medal in kabaddi on Saturday (HT_PRINT)

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India started the day with a historic silver in the men’s marathon, where Sawan Barwal ended the nation’s 44-year wait for a medal in the discipline. That was followed by India’s 11th medal in shooting, a silver in the women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions.

The gold came in women’s kabaddi, where India survived a scare against Iran to retain their title.

Deep Dive How did India perform in the men's marathon at the 2026 Asian Games? India achieved a historic silver medal in the men's marathon, with Sawan Barwal ending a 44-year wait for a medal in the discipline. What were India's medal-winning events on Day 8 of the Asian Games 2026? India won four medals on Day 8, including a gold in women's kabaddi, a silver in men's marathon, and two silver medals in women's 50m rifle 3 positions. Why is Day 8 considered India's best day at the Asian Games 2026? Day 8 is regarded as India's best due to the country's four medal wins, including its first gold of the tournament, and two additional silvers assured in squash events.

Squash then delivered three more medals. Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar secured mixed doubles bronze, while Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh stormed into their respective singles finals, ensuring at least two more silver medals.

Asian Games Day 8 LIVE Updates

Here's the full list of results for India on Day 7 at the Asian Games:

Kabaddi:

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{{^usCountry}} India beat Iran 37-34 in women's final, win GOLD Athletics: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India beat Iran 37-34 in women's final, win GOLD Athletics: {{/usCountry}}

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Sawan Barwal wins SILVER in men's marathon with national record time of 2:11:37.

Animesh Kujur finishes top of his men's 200m heat, into semifinal.

Tejaswin Shankar finished fifth (13.16m, 677pts) and Thowfeeq Noushad tentn (10.76m, 531 pts)in men's decathlon shot put. Tejaswin is third (2484), Thoufeeq ninth (2290) in the overall standings.

Shooting:

Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Vinod win team SILVER in women's 50m rifle 3P

Tilottama Sen finishes fourth and Vidarsa Vinod finishes fifth in women's 50m rifle 3P positions individual final

Sailing:

India in fifth after mixed dinghy opening series race 2

Squash:

Joshna Chinappa-Velavan Senthilkumar earn BRONZE after losing their mixed doubles semifinal against Tang Ming Hong-Lee Ka Yi of Hong Kong.

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Anahat Singh beats Satomi Watanabe of Japan 3-2 in women's singles semifinal, into final.

Boxing:

Kapil Pokhariya beats Sam Estaki of Iran in men's 90kg in round of 16 bout, enters quarterfinal

Boxing:

Jadumani Singh loses to Carlo Paalam of Philippines in men's 55kg round of 16 bout.

Badminton:

Ayush Shetty beat Makhsut Tajibullayev of Kazakhstan in men's singles second round match.

Unnati Hooda beat Wong Ling China of Malaysia in women's singles second round match.

Lakshya Sen lost to Loh Kean Yew of Singapore 12-21, 21-15, 14-21 in men's singles second round match.

PV Sindhu beat Chiu Pin-chian of Chinese Taipei in women's singles second round match.

Archery:

Chikitha Taniparthi (705, 1st,), Jyothi Surekha Vennam (699, 13th), Prithika Pradeep (695, 20th) were second in team qualification (2099).

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Dhiraj Bommadevara (698, 1st, Asian & National Record), Neeraj Chauhan (676, 20th), Yashdeep Bhoge (665, 25th) finished third in the men's team recurve qualification.

Kumkum Mohod finished 10th, Kirti 18th, and Ankita Bhakat 26th in women's recurve qualifying.

Fencing:

India lost 25-45 to South Korea in men's sabre team quarterfinal.

India lost 14-41 to Japan in women's foil team quarterfinal.

Canoe Sprint:

Parvathy Geetha and Prasanna Kumar finished second in mixed kayak double 500m semifinal, into Final A.

Raju Rawat and Neha Devi Leichonbam finish eighth in mixed canoe double 500 final.

Harshwardhan Shaktawat finished fifth in men's kayak single 500m semifinal, into Final B.

Boxing:

Kapil Pokhariya beats Sam Estaki of Iran in men's 90kg in round of 16 bout, enters quarterfinal

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Jadumani Singh loses to Carlo Paalam of Philippines in men's 55kg round of 16 bout.

Table Tennis:

Yashaswini Ghorpade lost to Miwa Harimoto of Japan in women's singles round 3.

Manush Shah lost 0-4 to Lin Shidong in men's singles round 3.

Esports:

Paritosh lost 0-5 to Dongshin Kang in Puyo Puyo Champions quarterfinal.

India lose to Japan 0-2 in Pokémon Unite in group match