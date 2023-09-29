Asian Games: India's women squash team bags bronze after 1-2 loss against Hong Kong in semis

The Indian women's squash team comprising Joshana Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna, and Anahat Singh bagged bronze after going down 1-2 against Hong Kong in the semifinals at Asian Games on Friday. Both Tanvi and and 15-year-old Ahanat failed to win a single game in their respective matches, while the experienced Joshana Chinappa outclassed her opponen 3-2. (Follow | Asian Games 2023 Day 6 Live Updates)

Joshana Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna, and Anahat Singh bagged bronze at Asian Games(Twitter)

The action started with Tanvi taking on Chan Sin Yuk, with the former failing to match her opponent from the word go. Tanvi conceded the opening two games 6-11, 7-11. She was completely outplayed in the third game, which she lost 3-11.

The focus then switched to Joshana, who ensured India remained in contention after engaging in a five-game thriller against Ho Tze Lok. Joshana also conceded the opening game, going down 7-11, before bringing back the contest on level terms in the second game, which she won 11-7. Ho Tze Lok once again restored the lead in the third game after closing it 11-9.

However, Joshana held on to her nerves and won the final two games to close the match with a dominating show. The Indian won 7-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-6, 11-8.

With both India and Hong Kong winning a match, the onus fell upon teenager Anahat in the deciding match. Although she went down 0-3 but ensured that her opponent remained on toes at least in the first and third game.

The teenager started her match on a positive note but lost a bit of momentum towards the end and conceded the opening game 8-11 to Lee Ka Yi.

Lee took the second game 11-7 to tighten her grip on the match. She replicated the show in the third game and was on the verge of closing the contest before Ahanat produced a final burst. The teenager went to secure eight points on the trot but eventually lost the game 10-12.

