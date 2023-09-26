Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: India vs Singapore in men's hockey; Manu Bhaker, Bhavani Devi also in focus
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates: The India vs Pakistan rivalry will be in focus as both nations collide in women's team squash and the mixed doubles tennis event.
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: India, who have so far bagged a total of 11 medals (two gold, three silver, and six bronze), will hope for another fruitful outing on Day 3 of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The day sets off with equestrian before we move to men's hockey, where India face Singapore. The India vs Pakistan rivalry will also be in focus as both nations collide in the women's team squash and the mixed doubles tennis event. Bhavani Devi, who is the first-ever Indian to represent India in fencing at the Olympics, too will be in spotlight and will hope to carry forward the form she had shown in the Asian fencing championships, which was held earlier this year.
Sachin Siwach and Narinder Berwal will lead India's charge in boxing and Suraj Yadav will be seen in action in men's 65 kg wushu event. Catch the Live Updates of Day 3 action at the Asian Games 2023:
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 26 Sep 2023 06:20 AM
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Men's hockey
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: India announce their playing XI for men's hockey pool game against Singapore. Captain Harmanpreet Singh makes a return.
Playing XI: Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet, Sumit, Varun Kumar, Harmanpreet (c), Manpreet, Hardik, Nilakanta, Abhishek, Gurjant, Mandeep
- Tue, 26 Sep 2023 06:18 AM
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Recap of Day 2
India secured six medals on Day 2, with Indian trio consisting of Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, and Divyansh Singh Panwar securing India's inaugural gold at Hangzhou 2023 in the 10m air rifle men's team event. A second gold came in women's cricket as India defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the final
- Tue, 26 Sep 2023 06:04 AM
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Shooting action to begin soon
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Here's the list of Indian shooters in action today
Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, and Angar Vir Singh Bajwa - Men's Skeet-75 individual and team
Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore and Parinaaz Dhaliwal - Women's Skeet-75 individual and team
Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh, and Manu Bhaker - Women's 25m pistol individual and team
- Tue, 26 Sep 2023 05:57 AM
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Equestrian
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: India's Sudipti Hajela scores a total average score of 66.705 in her dressage series. Divyakriti Singh will be up next, followed by Hriday Vipul Chheda and Anush Agarwalla.
A reminder that this is a medal event
- Tue, 26 Sep 2023 05:47 AM
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Action begins in Equestrian
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: In the sport of equestrian, India is represented by Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Sudipti Hajela, and Divyakriit Singh, who are currently participating in the Dressage - Team Final and Individual Qualification events.
- Tue, 26 Sep 2023 05:39 AM
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Big hopes from Manu Bhaker
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Manu Bhaker is yet to win an Asian Games medal and she would aim at opening her account in this edition, as her event begins today. Bhaker will be one of the three Indian shooters in the 25m women's air pistol event. She will also be part of the team event on Day 3
- Tue, 26 Sep 2023 05:32 AM
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Bhavani Devi also begins campaign
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: The first Indian to win a medal (bronze) at the Asian Fencing Championships, Bhavani Devi begins her campaign at the Games today as she faces Singapore's Juliet Jie Min Heng in Pool 4. She will play 4 matches today
- Tue, 26 Sep 2023 05:25 AM
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: India at sixth spot
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: With 11 medals so far, India are currently at sixth spot in the medal tally. China are comfortably at the top with 39 gold medals, and 69 overall.
Standings (G- Gold, S- Silver, B- Bronze)
1- China - 39G, 21S, 9B
2: Republic of Korea - 10G, 10S, 13B
3: Japan - 5G, 14S, 12B
4: Uzbekistan - 4G, 4S, 6B
5: Hong Kong, China - 3G, 4S, 7B
6: INDIA - 2G, 3S, 6B
- Tue, 26 Sep 2023 05:20 AM
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Ramita with chance to add a third medal
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Ramita, who had earlier won a silver (women's team) and a bronze (individual) medal in the women's 10m air rifle event, can add a third medal to her tally today when she, alongside Divyansh Singh Panwar, takes part in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. Qualification starts 6:30 AM
- Tue, 26 Sep 2023 05:13 AM
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Men's hockey team eyes another big win
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: India will take part in their second game at men's hockey as the side meets Singapore in Hangzhou. A Harmanpreet Singh-less side had registered a crushing 16-0 victory in the opening game against Uzbekistan, and faces another less-favoured opposition Singapore that lost 0-11 to Pakistan in its opener.
- Tue, 26 Sep 2023 05:05 AM
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Hello and welcome!
Asian Games 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 3 at the Asian Games 2023! Some massive names in action as India take on Singapore in men's hockey, while Manu Bhaker will take part in 25m air pistol event among some big medal contenders in shooting. India's star fencer Bhavani Devi will also be in action later in fencing.