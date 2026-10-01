Asian Games: Pakistan knock India out of men’s volleyball in quarter-final

New Delhi: Pakistan blanked India 3-0 to enter the Asian Games semi-final for only the second time in history. The team, led by Jehan Murad, won 25-19, 25-23, 25-18 to take the match in 1 hour and 22 minutes at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium in Aichi on Thursday. Pakistan last made the Asian Games semis at the 1962 Asian Games in Jakarta where they ended up with a bronze medal. India had won a silver medal in that edition.

Representational image. Pakistan beat India in the quarter-final of the Asian Games on Thursday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

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The result also completed Pakistan’s hat-trick of wins over India at the Asian Games. They beat India 3-1 in a 7–12 classification match at the 2018 Games and 3-0 in the 2023 Hangzhou Asiad in the fifth-place classification match.

India entered the knockout stage unbeaten in three matches after an impressive run through Pool C. After opening the tournament with successive 3-0 victories over Vietnam and Hong Kong, India secured a memorable win over Qatar, coming back from 0-2 down to win 3-2 (26-28, 25-27, 25-23, 25-20, 24-22) in a match that lasted over three hours. .

Deep Dive How did Pakistan perform against India in the Asian Games men's volleyball quarter-final? Pakistan blanked India 3-0 in the quarter-final, winning sets with scores of 25-19, 25-23, and 25-18 to advance to the semi-final. What historical significance does Pakistan's win over India in volleyball have? This win marks Pakistan's entry into the Asian Games semi-finals for the second time in history, the first being in 1962 when they won a bronze medal. What was India's performance leading up to the knockout stage in the volleyball tournament? India entered the knockout stage unbeaten, winning all three pool matches, including a dramatic comeback victory over Qatar.

Pakistan, meanwhile, were the second-placed team in Pool A. They began their campaign with victories over Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan but were beaten 3-0 by hosts Japan in their final pool match.