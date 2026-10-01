Asian Games: Two cousins tango to deliver India sailing silver

Mumbai: Growing up in the port city of Kochi, being by the water was almost second nature for Manu Francis and Prince Kurisinkal Noble. In late 2008, the first cousins who spent a lot of time playing together, thought of trying something new.

India's Prince Kurisinkal Noble and Manu Francis in action during the Men's Skiff Opening Series in sailing the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 at Gamagori, Japan. (REUTERS)

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“We didn’t know much about sailing. We were only looking for some entertainment,” Francis said, chuckling. “From there, we’re here now.”

They’re now Asian Games silver medallists. The Army duo finished behind China across the nine-race men’s skiff event on Thursday to bag the country’s first sailing medal at the Kaiyoh Yacht Harbor.

In their first Asian Games, Francis and Noble, whose mothers are sisters, came into the race’s final day with bigger aspirations. Silver made them elated nonetheless.

“We were in the gold position yesterday (Wednesday), and that was our target,” Francis told HT from Aichi. “Still, I am very happy and proud to have won a medal for India.”

The conditions in Aichi tested them. Rain, low winds, high winds, and typhoon threats—each day posed different questions.

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{{^usCountry}} “The conditions were really challenging, and they handled it well,” said their coach Sandeep Jain. “They felt some pressure of results since this was their first Asian Games. But I told them, this time won’t come back, so don’t worry about the outcome.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The conditions were really challenging, and they handled it well,” said their coach Sandeep Jain. “They felt some pressure of results since this was their first Asian Games. But I told them, this time won’t come back, so don’t worry about the outcome.” {{/usCountry}}

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Outcomes were the last thing on their mind when Francis, 31, and Noble, 30, began sailing as kids. Competing in different classes initially, they decided to pair up in the 49er class in 2017.

“We felt like we had the correct weight for this class,” said Francis. “We also know each other since childhood, so we didn’t have to worry about coordination or struggle with things like language.”

Jain doesn’t understand Malayalam, but trusts their coordination.

“Sometimes during training they talk in their language. I don’t mind that because it’s their way of communicating with each other,” said Jain, a former sailor who competed with them in the same class and began coaching them at the Army Yachting Node in Mumbai since 2021.

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Both Kerala men were recruited into the Army and shifted to Mumbai for training. Noble’s father, a fisherman, died during the devastating 2018 Kerala floods.

“With the silver medal today, I have done more than what my father had wanted,” Noble told PTI in Aichi. “After my father’s death, my mother has been my support system.”

“Our mothers are so happy,” said Francis. “We generally go home only for 15-20 days a year. I miss my family a lot, but not once have they made us feel bad about being away.”

Twice bronze medallists at the Asian Championships, the duo had a three-month training block in Europe this year that “helped them a lot,” according to Jain.

“The team has been preparing for months,” said Capt. Jitendra Dixit, joint secretary general of the Yachting Association of India. “They have had some good international exposure, and the entire sailing contingent arrived in Japan almost two weeks ahead of the Games.”

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Those preparations resulted in another skiff medal on Thursday, with Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma taking bronze in the women’s event.

For Francis and Noble, the silver gives them the belief to aim for bigger goals, starting with trying to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“This gives huge confidence,” said Francis. “We were competing with some good sailors and Olympians. If we keep improving, we are confident of qualification for the Olympics.”