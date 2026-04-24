‘Asian Tour committed to return to India’

Singapore: Around a decade back, the domestic scene in India was buzzing with a number of Asian Tour co-sanctioned events that offered exciting pathways to professionals. Golfers such as Anirban Lahiri, Gaganjeet Bhullar and SSP Chawrasia made use of the opportunity and went on to achieve bigger things. But with the Tour pretty much non-existent in India for a few years now, young Indian pros are struggling to segue onto the international stage.

CEO of the Asian Tour Cho Minn Thant. (Asian Tour)

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In this interview, Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner & CEO, Asian Tour, reaffirms the Tour’s interest in returning to India in the near future and explains the reasons behind taking the Bharath Classic -- an IGPL and Asian Tour event—to Morocco this season. Excerpts:

What is the significance of the Singapore Open on the Asian Tour schedule?

It’s always been regarded as one of the Asian Tour’s majors. Over the years, we’ve had some very strong editions, from the Barclays Singapore Open to SMBC, and now with The Business Times stepping in as title sponsor, it’s great to see strong local support behind a National Open. Having two spots available for The Open Championship is also hugely significant. That recognition from The R&A is very important for us. Along with Hong Kong, Singapore has always been—and will continue to be—one of the biggest events on our schedule.

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{{^usCountry}} From an Indian perspective, there seem to be fewer players on the Asian Tour now. Why is that? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From an Indian perspective, there seem to be fewer players on the Asian Tour now. Why is that? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A big factor is the number of tournaments in India. At one point, we had 3-4 events there annually: the Indian Open, Panasonic Open, SAIL Open, TAKE Solutions, so naturally that boosted participation. We’d like to get back to having 1-2 events in India. That said, we’re seeing strong young Indian players coming through again. Two promising professionals came through Qualifying School this year, and it’s good to see players like Gaganjeet Bhullar around. We also have a strong relationship with IGPL, with some crossover events. This year, we’ll co-sanction an ADT event and continue with the Bharath Classic, which is now part of a Morocco swing—something that works well for both our players and IGPL players. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A big factor is the number of tournaments in India. At one point, we had 3-4 events there annually: the Indian Open, Panasonic Open, SAIL Open, TAKE Solutions, so naturally that boosted participation. We’d like to get back to having 1-2 events in India. That said, we’re seeing strong young Indian players coming through again. Two promising professionals came through Qualifying School this year, and it’s good to see players like Gaganjeet Bhullar around. We also have a strong relationship with IGPL, with some crossover events. This year, we’ll co-sanction an ADT event and continue with the Bharath Classic, which is now part of a Morocco swing—something that works well for both our players and IGPL players. {{/usCountry}}

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Why is the Bharath Classic, that was held in Ahmedabad last year, going to Morocco?

We looked at the schedule this year and were trying to find a date (for Bharath Classic). But from September through to the end of November, we’ve got about 11 events in 12 weeks. So it’s going to be very difficult to fit the Bharath Classic in that window if it didn’t go opposite a bigger event. And obviously if we wanted better players to go to the Bharath Classic, we can’t clash it with an IS event or a bigger event on the Asian Tour. We noticed that IGPL had an Africa strategy. They’re visiting South Africa, Mauritius, and Congo. So, that works out for our players because they’re playing Bharath Classic and IS Morocco.

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Are there any Indian events in the pipeline?

Not at this stage, but we’re always open. India remains a very important market and we will return for sure.

There’s been a lot of discussion around LIV Golf’s future. Does that concern the Asian Tour?

Naturally, there is some concern. But we’ve been in close contact with LIV Golf, and they’ve assured us that 2026 will proceed as planned. Looking beyond that, we’re confident the relationship will continue. The International Series has shown it can attract its own sponsors and be commercially sustainable. I believe it will not only continue, but potentially grow stronger. Initially, LIV funding was a significant part of the IS. Over time, we’ve built strong domestic sponsorship, and many events are now sponsor-driven.

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Could the Indian Open become part of IS since it is bringing a lot of National Opens under its fold?

At the moment, the Indian Open is part of the DP World Tour and has long-term backing from Hero. There are no discussions currently, but we’re always open to conversations in the future.

How do you view the overall golf landscape in India?

Very strong. There’s the DP World Tour event, The International Series India, IGPL, PGTI, and a growing women’s game. Course quality has improved significantly as well. From a domestic standpoint, Indian golf is in a very healthy position.

How many events are planned for this season?

We currently have 17 confirmed and are targeting around 20. That’s slightly below our original goal due to geopolitical challenges, particularly in the Middle East. We’ve had to adjust — events in Egypt and Saudi Arabia earlier in the year didn’t materialise. Safety is always the priority. Morocco remains a safe and active destination, hosting multiple events.

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Do you hope to re-establish pathways with other global tours?

Absolutely. While the LIV pathway is strong, we’d like to see routes reopen to the DP World Tour and PGA Tour as well. Southeast Asia remains our core market although we need to strengthen our presence there. We need to have events in Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam. China and India are our major priorities, alongside the Middle East, once conditions stabilise.

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