Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson spotted training with LeBron James

The last couple of days have been trying for NBA great LeBron James after his eldest son Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest during training. The teenager was discharged from hospital last week. Upon Bronny’s return home, LeBron has now started preparations for the next NBA season. One of LeBron’s recent training sessions triggered a buzz on social media after Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson was spotted practicing along with the Los Angeles Lakers superstar.

Johnson also uploaded a picture of his practice session with LeBron James. The young star shared an emoji of a brick in the lower right-hand corner of the screen, presumably hinting that he is building himself “brick-by-brick”.

Interestingly, Jalen Johnson had shared a similar brick emoji on Twitter earlier this offseason.

Dubbed as a two-way player, Jalen Johnson put up impressive performances in his last two seasons. At the age of 19, Johnson was selected as the No. 20 overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA draft two years back. A five-star, one-time top-10 forward, Johnson averaged 5.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists last season having made 72 appearances. Following the trade of forward John Collins to Utah Jazz, Johnson can expect to get more responsibility this season.

Meanwhile, LeBron James announced last month that he will be returning for his 21st NBA season this time. “When the season ended, I said I wasn't sure if I was gonna keep playing, and I know a lot of experts told you guys what I said, but I'm here now speaking for myself,” James was quoted as saying by Fox News.

“At that moment, I'm asking myself if I can still play without cheating the game. Can I give everything to the game still? Truth is, I've been asking myself this question at the end of the season for a couple of years now. I just never openly talked about it.

‘I don't care how many more points I score or what I can and cannot do on the floor. The real question for me is ‘can I play without cheating this game?’ The day I can't give everything on the floor is the day I'll be done,” the four-time NBA champion added.

LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in the Western Conference Finals last season by the eventual NBA champions Denver Nuggets. LeBron averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists in his last NBA campaign.

