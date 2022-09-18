Bajrang Punia wins world wrestling bronze

Bajrang Punia knows how to step up when a major medal is on the line. He showed that at the Tokyo Olympics, flinging aside the knee brace on his injured right leg to go all out and win the prized bronze. The same feisty Bajrang was on sight at the world championships in Belgrade on Sunday. Fighting with a gash on his head bandaged, he fought with a big heart to grab bronze.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After a disappointing 0-10 loss in the quarter-finals against Yianni Diakomihalis of USA on Saturday, Bajrang returned with conviction for his repechage bouts on Sunday. Though he was still shaky in his leg defence, he found a way with a series of attacking moves and swift counters.

It was typical Bajrang, going for broke from the start and living dangerously. In both his bouts, the gutsy wrestler overturned deficits in two intensely fought, high-scoring and entertaining bouts.

He trailed 0-6 against Sebastian C Rivera of Puerto Rico in an action-packed bronze medal bout before staging a stunning comeback to win 10-9. In fact, Rivera had a takedown in the end but the clock had just stopped. He went for the challenge but lost.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The situation was similar in Bajrang’s first repechage round against Vazgen Tevanyan of Armenia. He trailed 0-4 before turning it around brilliantly for a 7-6 win. Tevanyan—he is the world U-23 silver medallist—had set up the clash with Bajrang after beating Vladimir Dubov of Bulgaria through a technical fall.

Showing attacking intent early, Tevanyan grabbed Bajrang’s leg and set himself up for a big throw but the latter did well to concede just two points. It was then Bajrang’s turn to attack, but Tevanyan countered to add two more points. Just as the period was coming to an end, Bajrang pushed Tevanyan out to open his account.

The second period saw Bajrang quick on attack. After bringing Tevanyan down, Bajrang got a firm lock around him and a clutch of points followed for a three-point lead (7-4). Tevanyan came close with a takedown but it proved a bit late.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was Bajrang’s fourth medal at the world championships, a journey that started when he burst on to the world stage as a precociously talented 19-year-old with a bronze in Budapest. A silver in 2018 and bronze in 2019 came when he was in top shape. On both occasions he missed the world champion tag. However, this bronze has come at a time when the 28-year-old is in the middle of the most difficult phase of his career; his body racked by injuries and mind filled with self-doubts. In that respect, the performance in Belgrade will give him confidence in the run up to the Paris Olympics.

Vinesh Phogat won India's only other medal, also a bronze, at the championships.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}