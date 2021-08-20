BFI puts up a strong team for Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has fielded a strong contingent at the prestigious ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships scheduled in Dubai from August 20 to 31. It will be the first time that the two age groups—the junior and the youth—will be playing together at the Asian Championships.

The youth men’s and women’s teams will comprise of 13 and 12 players respectively as the upcoming event will be played as per the AIBA’s newly-introduced weight classifications. However, 26 boxers, with an equal number of boys and girls, will take part in the junior events.

The 2019 Asian Schoolboy Championships gold medallist Yashwardhan Singh (60kg), Rohit Chamoli (48kg), Usman Mohd Sultan (50kg), Anshul (57 kg), Preet Malik (63 kg), Ankush (66kg), Gaurav Saini (70kg), Naksh Beniwal (75kg) and Rishab Singh (81kg) will begin Indian challenge in the junior boys category on the opening day of the competition.

The country is assured of more than 25 medals keeping in view the preparations and standard of fitness of the boxers.

The 2021 Youth World Championships bronze medalist Bishwamitra Chongathm (51kg) will spearhead the youth men’s team while Uttarakhand’s Nivedita Karki (48kg), who grabbed many eyeballs after stunning the world champion Gitika to win gold at the Nationals, will lead Indian attack in the women’s section.

On the other hand, two-time Khelo India champion Haryana’s Mahi Raghav (63kg) and Yashwardhan will be among the key attractions in the Junior girls and boys’ categories respectively.

The upcoming Asian Championships will provide the much-needed competitive tournament to the promising young talents at the Asian level after a gap of almost two years lost due to pandemic.

The gold medalists in the youth age group will receive prize money of USD 6,000 while silver and bronze medalists will claim USD 3,000 and USD 1,500 respectively. However, the junior champions will be awarded with USD 4,000 and, USD 2,000 and 1,000 for silver and bronze medalists respectively.

The continental event will witness a thrilling action in the presence of pugilists from strong boxing nations like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to name a few.

