Home / Sports / Others / Boxer dies after injury in world youth championship fight
others

Boxer dies after injury in world youth championship fight

Rashed Al-Swaisat was treated in the ring and then hospitalized after being knocked out in his preliminary-round light-heavyweight fight against Estonian boxer Anton Vinogradov on April 16 in Kielce, Poland.
AP | , Lausanne
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 08:45 PM IST
Boxing gloves - representational image(REUTERS)

An 18-year-old boxer from Jordan has died after being seriously injured in a bout at the world youth championships, the International Boxing Association said Tuesday.

Rashed Al-Swaisat was treated in the ring and then hospitalized after being knocked out in his preliminary-round light-heavyweight fight against Estonian boxer Anton Vinogradov on April 16 in Kielce, Poland.

“It is with deep sadness that we learned of the passing of Rashed Al-Swaisat of Jordan, who had been admitted to hospital on April 16 further to his fight during the AIBA Youth World Championships,” AIBA said. “Rashed is in our hearts and in our prayers. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, to whom we offer our sincere condolences.”

AIBA did not immediately provide more information about the time or circumstances of Al-Swaisat's death. Polish broadcaster Radio Zet Sport reported that he died Monday at a hospital in Kielce.

An 18-year-old boxer from Jordan has died after being seriously injured in a bout at the world youth championships, the International Boxing Association said Tuesday.

Rashed Al-Swaisat was treated in the ring and then hospitalized after being knocked out in his preliminary-round light-heavyweight fight against Estonian boxer Anton Vinogradov on April 16 in Kielce, Poland.

“It is with deep sadness that we learned of the passing of Rashed Al-Swaisat of Jordan, who had been admitted to hospital on April 16 further to his fight during the AIBA Youth World Championships,” AIBA said. “Rashed is in our hearts and in our prayers. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, to whom we offer our sincere condolences.”

AIBA did not immediately provide more information about the time or circumstances of Al-Swaisat's death. Polish broadcaster Radio Zet Sport reported that he died Monday at a hospital in Kielce.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aiba
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP