Brotherly bonds: Inside the relationship of UFC legend Jon Jones and NFL star Chandler Jones

Sports fans have always been fascinated by family legacies, especially when siblings share the same passion and excel in their respective fields. This is the case of former UFC champ Jon Jones and NFL defensive end Chandler Jones, who have achieved great heights in their sports careers.

Chandler Jones, the younger brother of Jon, was a first-round draft pick for the New England Patriots in 2012. He recorded 43 tackles and 6 sacks in the 2014 season when the Patriots won the Super Bowl XLIX. Jon Jones, on the other hand, has been an undisputed UFC light heavyweight champion, establishing his dominance in the octagon.

But their bond is more than just shared genetics. The Jones brothers have always shown support for each other, despite the ups and downs of their careers. Chandler even once claimed that he could beat Jon in a friendly jibe.

Recently, Jon Jones shared an Instagram post wishing his little brother a happy birthday, revealing their close relationship. Jones, who will return to the octagon after a four-year hiatus this Saturday at UFC 285, wrote: "My little brother is one of the all-time best on the field, but the reason why I admire him so much is for the man that he is off the field. I love you so much @chanjones, incredibly proud to be your big brother. Happy birthday young king."

Many fans were touched by the post, and former UFC champion Vitor Belfort praised the family's athletic genes, saying, "This family has DNA 🧬 of champs." With their incredible skills and strong bond, the Jones brothers have undoubtedly made their mark in sporting history.

