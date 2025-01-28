Bucks' star duo leads way in victory vs. Jazz

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard each hit the 30-point mark in the same game for the sixth time this season as the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Utah Jazz 125-110 on Monday night in Salt Lake City. HT Image

Antetokounmpo totaled 35 points on 16-of-23 shooting to go along with 18 rebounds, seven assists and two steals as the Bucks returned to their winning ways for their sixth victory in seven games. Lillard also contributed 35 points on 14-of-22 shooting while chipping in eight assists and five boards.

Milwaukee shot a blistering 60.5 percent from the field. In a rare occurrence, the Bucks' field-goal percentage eclipsed their free-throw percentage .

The Bucks' Khris Middleton added 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting off the bench.

Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton each scored 19 points for the Jazz, who lost their sixth consecutive game.

Brice Sensabaugh had 17 points and was one of four other Jazz scorers in double figures despite the team's rough shooting night .

Most notably, Jordan Clarkson scored 13 points in 22 minutes while seeing his first action since Jan. 4. He added five assists but made only 4 of 12 shots overall. Clarkson had been out with a foot injury.

Keyonte George added 15 points for the slumping Jazz, who fell to 3-16 at home this season. Isaiah Collier contributed 12 points, eight assists and three steals.

The Bucks used a 16-0 run to burst out to a 23-point lead in the third quarter and took a 100-80 advantage into the final stanza.

Antetokounmpo scored 22 points on 11-of-15 shooting in the first half as Milwaukee surged ahead of Utah for a 68-59 halftime lead. Middleton and Lillard combined for 29 points in the first two quarters.

Milwaukee's Brook Lopez chipped in 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the game, while Taurean Prince dished out eight assists.

The Bucks used an early 13-0 run to jump ahead of Utah for good, eventually taking a 35-26 lead by the end of the first quarter.

