BWF World Championship 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch BWF World Championship Live on TV and Online

BWF World Championship 2021 Live Streaming: India's twin-Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will aim to defend her World Champion title when she takes part in the 2021 edition of the BWF World Championships. Sindhu will look to continue on her impressive form after a second-place finish in the BWF World Tour Finals last week, and one of the prime contenders to defend her title after Spain's Carolina Marin pulled out of the tournament due to injury. Apart from Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, Lakshya Sen, and the men's doubles duo of Saktwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be among the leading contenders.

In the meantime, let's take a look at the live streaming details of BWF World Championship 2021:

Where is the BWF World Championship 2021 taking place?

The BWF World Championship 2021 will take place at the Palacio de los Deportes Carolina Marín in Huelva, Spain.

At what time does the BWF World Championship 2021 take place?

The BWF World Championship 2021 will take place between 12-19 December. The action begins at 2:30 PM every day.

Where to watch the live coverage of the BWF World Championship 2021?

The BWF World Championship 2021 will be aired live on Star Sports 2 (HD) and Star Sports 3.

How to watch the BWF World Championship 2021 online?

The online streaming of the BWF World Championship 2021 will be available on the Hotstar app and website.

