'Why Not?' Boxing phenomenon Canelo Álvarez hints at a future clash with Jake Paul in a high-stakes boxing extravaganza

The reigning super middleweight boxing champion, Saul Álvarez, also famously known as Canelo, has hinted at the possibility of facing social media superstar Jake Paul in a boxing match once he has concluded his career in the sport. Canelo, who celebrated his 33rd birthday in July, acknowledges that his retirement may not be too far off.

Boxing Superstar Canelo Álvarez teases potential showdown with Jake Paul in post-retirement bout (Canelo/Instagram,jakepaul/Instagram)(Instagram)

Canelo expressed his openness to the idea, suggesting that it could be an interesting venture after his professional boxing career. He gave an insight into what Floyd went on to venture into after his retirement from boxing.

He stated in an interview with Full Send, "When I'm done with boxing, why not? Maybe. Maybe I do it. Why not? I think it's good because other people who never watch boxing, they don't know anything about boxing. They want to watch Jake Paul because he brings fans from other worlds, not boxing fans. That's good because everybody enjoys it. What they do, I think they do for business, and you need to respect that."

The business aspect of such matches has undeniably been successful, evident from the impressive pay-per-view numbers they generate.

In response to this interview, Jake went on to post a story to his Instagram where Canelo mentioned he would consider fighting the YouTuber turned boxer after he is done competing at the highest level.

Jake Paul shared the interview and captioned it, "Manifestation is real... When I called Canelo out two years ago, everyone laughed at me. Now he sees the vision and the power. It will happen.

Before Canelo can contemplate his post-boxing future, he must first focus on his upcoming bout against Jermell Charlo, scheduled for this Saturday night, September 30, 2023, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The super middleweight title will be on the line in this highly anticipated clash.

