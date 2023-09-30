Chinese shooters sing, DJ plays 'happy birthday' in heartening scenes for India's Sarabjot in Asian Games medal ceremony

Sports bridges gaps. Sports knows no boundaries. Sports is the ultimate unifier. These may seem superfluous or overused phrases at times but on most occasions, they turn out to be true. Just in the case of the 10m air pistol mixed team event final between India and China at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. The final was a nail-biter. Shooters of both teams did not give an inch during the tense gold medal match but the moment it finished - in China's favour - the pistols gave way to clap, the deep breaths were overtaken by a cheerful chorus as sportsman spirit took over. The shooting arena and then the Chinese shooters celebrated India's Sarabjot Singh's 21st birthday together.

Sarabjot Singh's birthday being celebrated at the Asian Games

It all started with the DJ at the shooting arena in Hangzhou playing "Happy Birthday To You" for Sarabjot after the medals were awarded to China (gold), India (silver), South Korea and Pakistan (bronze). It was a lovely gesture as the packed arena filled with Chinese fans clapped and wished happy birthday to the Indian shooter, who was still far from getting over the shock of coming second in the final.

Barely a few minutes ago, disappointment was written all over Sarabjot's face. He had won silver in the 10m air pistol mixed team event with partner Divya TS but he knew the colour of the medal could easily have been gold if he had given his best effort in the final against China. With India and China squared at 14-all, it boiled down to the last series where Divya shot a brilliant 10.5 compared to the female Chinese shooter, Ranxin Jiang's 10.3. Sarabjot had a 0.2 advantage but he shot a disappointing 9.9 in his last attempt. World champion and two-time Olympic medallist, Bowen Zhang showed his class by shooting a 10.7 to win the series and gold for China.

Sarabjot hung his head. The top shooter, who topped the qualification round, had shot 7 out of his 15 shots in the 9-series in the final, which ultimately cost India the gold medal. But little did he know that there was a surprise in store for him.

Watch Video: China celebrates Indian shooters birthday during Asian Games

The entire shooting arena celebrating the 'Happy Birthday To You' tune during the medal ceremony was not the only grand gesture reserved for the Indian shooter. When they returned to the changing room, the Chinese shooters along with their coach joined in to celebrate his birthday with the Indian team.

The gold medal-winning Chinese shooters were seen singing 'Happy Birthday To You' in full pomp as Sarabjot finally had a smile on his face.

This was both Sarabjot and Divya's second medal at this Games. Sarabjot had won gold in the men's 10m air pistol team event while Divya had got silver in the women's event. Their silver medal on the mixed team even was India's first on Saturday. This also took India's shooting medal tally at the Games to 19, of which six are gold, eight silver and five bronze.

