Commonwealth Games 2026, July 30: Neeraj Chopra in focus, check India schedule, medal events and key fixtures Day 8

Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games promises to be one of India's biggest days yet, with Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra set to return to action in the men's javelin throw qualifying round. One of the country's most celebrated athletes, Chopra will begin his campaign aiming to secure a place in the final and move a step closer to another major international medal. The star javelin thrower achieved a long-awaited milestone last year when he breached the 90-metre mark for the first time, producing a personal best throw of 90.23m at the Doha Diamond League. Having accomplished that target, Chopra has since made it clear that distance is no longer his primary focus. Instead, his objective at every major championship is to finish on top of the podium, with victory taking precedence over the number on the scoreboard.

Neeraj Chopra will be in action on Day 8 (PTI)

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India will have several medal opportunities on Day 8 across athletics and weightlifting. Martina Devi Maibam will compete in the women's 86+kg weightlifting final, while Lovepreet Singh will be in action in the men's 110+kg final. On the track and field, Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill will contest the men's shot put final, while Seema Kaliramna and Nidhi Rani feature in the women's discus throw final. Parul Chaudhary will aim for a podium finish in the women's 5000m final.

Here's a look at India's schedule for July 30, Thursday:

2:40 PM: Athletics - Men's Decathlon (100m) - Tejaswin Shankar

2:55 PM: Athletics - Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying - Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh

3:20 PM: Athletics - Men's Decathlon (Long Jump) - Tejaswin Shankar

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{{^usCountry}} 3:26 PM: Track Cycling - Men's Team Pursuit (4000m Qualifying) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3:26 PM: Track Cycling - Men's Team Pursuit (4000m Qualifying) {{/usCountry}}

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4:55 PM: Athletics - Men's Triple Jump Qualifying - Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu

5:10 PM: Athletics - Men's Decathlon (Shot Put) - Tejaswin Shankar

5:40 PM: Athletics - Men's 400m Semifinal - Vishal TK

6:30 PM: Weightlifting - Women's 86+kg Final (Medal Event) - Martina Devi Maibam

7:30 PM: Bowls - Men's Pairs Sectional Play - India (Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh) vs Botswana

8:55 PM: Bowls - Women's Singles Sectional Play - Nayanmoni Saikia vs Emma Firyana Saroji (Malaysia)

9:58 PM: Track Cycling - Men's Team Pursuit (4000m Final, subject to qualification)

11:00 PM: Weightlifting - Men's 110+kg Final (Medal Event) - Lovepreet Singh

11:30 PM: Athletics - Men's Shot Put Final (Medal Event) - Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill

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11:37 PM: Athletics - Men's 200m Semifinal - Animesh Kujur

11:38 PM: Athletics - Men's Decathlon (High Jump) - Tejaswin Shankar

1:10 AM: Athletics - Women's Discus Throw Final (Medal Event) - Seema Kaliramna and Nidhi Rani

1:30 AM: Athletics - Men's Decathlon (400m) - Tejaswin Shankar

1:48 AM: Athletics - Women's 5000m Final (Medal Event) - Parul Chaudhary