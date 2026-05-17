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Conor McGregor's 5-year UFC exile ends in Las Vegas with Max Holloway rematch

Conor McGregor will return to the UFC on July 11 for a rematch against Max Holloway at UFC 329 in Las Vegas after not fighting since 2021.

Updated on: May 17, 2026 10:26 am IST
Reuters |
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Conor McGregor, a big name in UFC despite not fighting since 2021, will return for a match with Max Holloway on July 11 in Las Vegas, UFC CEO Dana White announced on Saturday.

Conor McGregor returns to the UFC.(X images)

Ireland's McGregor (22-6-0) will face fellow former champion Holloway (27-9-0) in a non-title welterweight bout as the main event of UFC 329 during International Fight Week. It's a rematch of their featherweight bout in August 2013, which McGregor won by three-round decision despite a torn ACL.

McGregor, 37, last fought on July 10, 2021, losing by TKO to Dustin Poirier after breaking his leg during the final seconds of the first round. The fighters had split the first two matches in the trilogy.

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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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