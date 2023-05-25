Cops do welfare check on Ja Morant in the wake of his recent ‘bye’ Instagram post

Fans of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant can heave a sigh of relief as police have confirmed that his latest Instagram posts mean that he is a taking a break from social media. Police in Tennessee conducted a welfare check on Morant in the wake of his recent social media posts.

Fans of Morant had got worried after the basketball star posted cryptic messages and pictures on social media on Wednesday. His now-deleted posts read: "Love ya ma [blue heart emoji]," "Love ya pops [blue heart emoji]" and "You da greatest baby girl [blue heart emoji] love ya." Another post by Morant simply read: "Bye". Fans had started speculating about any untoward thing happening to their favourite star.

As per a report by ESPN, the Public Information Officer for the Shelby County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Morant was found to be fine when officers went his home to check on the Grizzlies star.

Notably, on May 13, a video of Morant holding a gun during an Instagram live session, went viral on social media. Following it, he was suspended from all team activities. The video got viral from Morant's friend Davonte Pack's account in which the Grizzlies star was seen flashing a handgun in a car while rapping along with a song.

Almost two months ago, Morant faced an eight-game suspension due to a similar occurrence. He had exhibited a firearm while intoxicated at a club in Denver. During that period, the NBA commissioner, Adam Silver, characterized Morant's behavior as "irresponsible, reckless, and potentially posing a significant risk." Subsequently, Morant had sought counseling at a facility located in Florida.

“I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being,” Morant had said at the time in a statement, which was posted on Twitter by Tandem, the agency that represents him.

Notably, Morant has been embroiled in several instances of off-court misconduct and controversies. In January, an investigation was launched following allegations made by the Indiana Pacers, claiming that a red laser, suspected to be from a firearm, was aimed at them from a vehicle in which Morant was traveling. In another incident, Morant was accused of physically attacking a high school student during an informal basketball game in his own backyard. Additionally, Morant and his companions faced accusations of intimidating a security guard at a shopping mall after his mother felt offended by an employee at a shoe store.

