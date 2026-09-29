‘Could have won gold’: AFI to move CAS after Shaili Singh’s 6.41m sparks Asian Games controversy

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is set to approach the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over the result of Shaili Singh's women's long jump final at the Asian Games 2026, which took place on September 27, alleging that the officials took a "shorter" measurement of the athlete's fourth attempt, which cost her a medal.

India's Shaili Singh competes in the women's long jump final at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Sunday, Sept. 27 (AP)

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Shaili finished fourth with a best official jump of 6.42m in the long jump event, where compatriot Ancy Sojan clinched the silver with 6.53m, while China's Huang Yingying secured gold with 6.55m.

The controversy pertained to Shaili's fourth jump, which was officially measured 6.41m. Legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George, who is also Shaili's mentor, claimed that the distance should have been measured from a different landing point, one that she says would have resulted in a significantly longer jump.

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Anju told news agency PTI that the official standing closer to the landing area identified one mark made by Shaili. However, another official positioned farther away indicated a different mark that was closer to the take-off board.

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{{^usCountry}} "We saw her jump was clearly ahead of the gold-winning mark. Initially, the official near the landing pit pointed to Shaili's leg mark for the measurement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We saw her jump was clearly ahead of the gold-winning mark. Initially, the official near the landing pit pointed to Shaili's leg mark for the measurement. {{/usCountry}}

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"But later another official who was standing far behind came and pointed to a mark which was far shorter from board," Anju told PTI.

"They took the measurement at the mark pointed by the official who was standing far behind. The measurement should have been done on the mark pointed by the official nearest to the landing pit," said Anju, who won a long jump bronze in the 2003 World Championships.

Shaili herself lodged a protest and videos of the jump were shown at that time.

"We were called after the event, and the officials showed a front view video to us, which does not mean anything. How would you know where Shaili landed from a front view? We demanded a side view video, which they said was not with them.

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"Later, we made an appeal to the jury. The jury later sent their decision saying that they have looked into the side view videos also, and the earlier decision stands.

"It's an injustice to Shaili. She could have even won gold if the correct measurement was made. So, we are going to CAS," Anju, also the senior vice president of the AFI, said.

Another AFI top official also confirmed to PTI that the body is moving the Lausanne-based CAS against official decision.