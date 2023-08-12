‘Cub Swanson has got a lot of experience but I have…’: UFC fighter Hakeem Dawodu fires salvo before fight night

UFC fighter Hakeem Dawodu will be seen in action in fight against Cub Swanson on Saturday night. The two fighters of featherweight category will headline the co-main event of the fight night. In the main event, Vicente Luque will take on Rafael dos Anjos in the welterweight category.

UFC fighter Hakeem Dawodu(Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sony Sports Network faciliated an interview with Hakeem before his upcoming fight. Here are the excerpts from the interview of Hakeem Dawodu.

ALSO READ|

What inspired you to become a UFC fighter instead of taking any other sport ?

I was a professional kick boxer before I came to MMA, I was a world champion and I had just won my first world title. I had a fellow UFC fighter who was from the same city...used to train at Champion's Creed. He was the one told me that I should switch to MMA. Yeah, I went to Champion's Creed. It was quite an experience and I have been hooked ever since.

Who do you consider the best UFC fighter among your contemporaries?

I have the respect for champ Alex Volkanovski. There are a lot of good guys... like Leon Edwards, they are all champs. There is a lot of guys that I respect. So I am just trying to follow in their footsteps and have the same results.

Do you have any plans to change your weight category for UFC fights in future?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

I definitely cannot move down. If there was going to be a movement in weight class, it would definitely be on the way up. But for now, get that title shot, win the title and defend it. And then I can try to move up.

Your rival Cub Swanson is more experienced than you, will this factor go against you in the upcoming fight?

He has got a lot of experience but I have got the youth, the cardio, desire and the power. He has got a lot of experience but so do I. This is my 10th or 11th UFC appearance, so I have got lot of experience as well.

Watch the LIVE coverage of UFC Fight Night- Luque vs. Dos Anjos on Sony Sports Ten 2 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil &Telugu) channels at 04:30am IST on 13th August 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON