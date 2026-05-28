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CWG 2030 preparations: Sports Ministry to engage IT Consultants in NSFs

CWG 2030 preparations: Sports Ministry to engage IT Consultants in NSFs

Updated on: May 28, 2026 01:09 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Sports Ministry on Thursday said it would be deploying IT Consultants in National Sports Federations to strengthen their digital systems for better coordination during the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

CWG 2030 preparations: Sports Ministry to engage IT Consultants in NSFs

The plan is part of the broader framework of the National Sports Digital Ecosystem . However, the ministry did not specify the timeline, criteria or the number of professionals per federation that it would be looking to hire. The Sports Ministry currently recognises over 40 national federations.

"The initiative is aimed at streamlining federation-specific digital systems and enabling more effective planning for competitions, national coaching camps, athlete participation, governance processes and real-time coordination as India prepares to build a stronger sporting ecosystem ahead of the 2030 Commonwealth Games and its long-term Olympic ambitions," Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on the first-time endeavour through a press release.

The IT Consultants would be required to assist NSFs in the "smooth onboarding, operationalisation and coordination of digital systems under the NSDE framework."

"These systems have significantly improved transparency, accountability, athlete tracking, fund monitoring and governance processes across the sports ecosystem."

Federations are being increasingly pushed to coordinate across multiple digital workflows, including annual recognition and compliance, competition calendar management, athlete and coach mapping, Games nominations, result uploads, financial documentation and DigiLocker-linked certifications.

"...the need for dedicated digital coordination support at the federation level has become increasingly important," the ministry said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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