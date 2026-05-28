New Delhi, The Sports Ministry on Thursday said it would be deploying IT Consultants in National Sports Federations to strengthen their digital systems for better coordination during the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

CWG 2030 preparations: Sports Ministry to engage IT Consultants in NSFs

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The plan is part of the broader framework of the National Sports Digital Ecosystem . However, the ministry did not specify the timeline, criteria or the number of professionals per federation that it would be looking to hire. The Sports Ministry currently recognises over 40 national federations.

"The initiative is aimed at streamlining federation-specific digital systems and enabling more effective planning for competitions, national coaching camps, athlete participation, governance processes and real-time coordination as India prepares to build a stronger sporting ecosystem ahead of the 2030 Commonwealth Games and its long-term Olympic ambitions," Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on the first-time endeavour through a press release.

The IT Consultants would be required to assist NSFs in the "smooth onboarding, operationalisation and coordination of digital systems under the NSDE framework."

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{{^usCountry}} The consultants are expected to support federations in areas such as annual calendar and proposal creation, athlete and official nominations on Games Management Systems, annual renewal submissions, and tournament result uploads for DigiLocker among other aspects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The consultants are expected to support federations in areas such as annual calendar and proposal creation, athlete and official nominations on Games Management Systems, annual renewal submissions, and tournament result uploads for DigiLocker among other aspects. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "The initiative is expected to substantially improve efficiency in competition participation planning and national camp management by ensuring that athlete data, schedules, nominations and approvals are processed in a timely and integrated manner," the ministry said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The initiative is expected to substantially improve efficiency in competition participation planning and national camp management by ensuring that athlete data, schedules, nominations and approvals are processed in a timely and integrated manner," the ministry said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "It is also expected to reduce operational coordination gaps, strengthen data quality, improve adherence to timelines and enable federations to focus more effectively on athlete development and sporting excellence," it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It is also expected to reduce operational coordination gaps, strengthen data quality, improve adherence to timelines and enable federations to focus more effectively on athlete development and sporting excellence," it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The ministry and the Sport Authority of India have already operationalised platforms such as the Annual Renewal portal, Annual Calendar for Training and Competition , Games Management System , Sports for Women portal, National Sports Repository System , and upcoming DigiLocker integrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ministry and the Sport Authority of India have already operationalised platforms such as the Annual Renewal portal, Annual Calendar for Training and Competition , Games Management System , Sports for Women portal, National Sports Repository System , and upcoming DigiLocker integrations. {{/usCountry}}

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"These systems have significantly improved transparency, accountability, athlete tracking, fund monitoring and governance processes across the sports ecosystem."

Federations are being increasingly pushed to coordinate across multiple digital workflows, including annual recognition and compliance, competition calendar management, athlete and coach mapping, Games nominations, result uploads, financial documentation and DigiLocker-linked certifications.

"...the need for dedicated digital coordination support at the federation level has become increasingly important," the ministry said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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