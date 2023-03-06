Dame Time! Damian Lillard leads Blazers to 122-119 victory over Magic with 41-point performance

On Sunday, Damian Lillard scored 41 points, while Nassir Little sank a crucial 3-pointer with 35.2 seconds remaining to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 122-119 win over the Orlando Magic. It was Lillard's 14th time reaching 40 points this season, and he also had nine rebounds and six assists in the game. Little's late three helped snap a three-game losing skid for the Trail Blazers and exact some revenge after their loss to the Magic in January.

Jerami Grant contributed 20 points, seven assists, and six rebounds, while Cam Reddish scored 16 points for the Trail Blazers. Meanwhile, Paolo Banchero shone for the Magic, making all seven of his shots in the first half and finishing with 26 points for the game. Franz Wagner had 24 points, and Moritz Wagner, Markelle Fultz, and Jalen Suggs each added 15 points for the Magic.

The game was a closely contested affair, with Fultz's layup tying the scores at 113-113 with less than a minute to go. However, Little's clutch three on the ensuing possession gave Portland the lead for good. Both teams made several free throws before Banchero's pair with 6.2 seconds to go. Lillard then sealed the victory with two free throws, and Banchero's desperate heave at the buzzer was off the mark.

Despite the absence of Wendell Carter Jr. due to a left hip injury, the Magic kept pace with Portland for most of the game. Orlando has alternated wins and losses in their last 12 games. Anfernee Simons missed the game for Portland with a right ankle injury.

