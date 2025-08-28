Diamond League Final 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra's bid for second championship crown

With a crowning victory in his debut season but two achingly close runner-up finishes in the following two years, the Diamond League championship is something that Neeraj Chopra doesn’t want to make a habit of finishing second in. As he returns to Zurich for the Weltklasse to close out this Diamond League season, the Indian hurler will want to remember what it felt like to win the championship at the same venue in 2022, and repeat the trick this year. When and where to watch Neeraj Chopra's event at the Diamond League Final 2025.(AFP)

Qualifying after accruing 15 points by finishing in second place in Doha and winning the event at the Meeting de Paris, Chopra has given himself another chance of winning his second championship. In his way stands Julian Weber, the German who won two of the four javelin events in this season’s competition including in Brussels just last week. Also competing in Zurich will be defending champ Anderson Peters, whose throw in the final last year outdid Neeraj by just a centimetre to relegate the Indian star to settle for silver.

In a year where he finally managed to breach the 90m mark which eluded him, and also inaugurated the first Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru earlier this year. It has been a very good year as expected for one of the finest track athletes currently going in any discipline, but there is still a little hump to get over by becoming a cut-throat winner regularly. Here is all you need to know before the Diamond League javelin finals.

Where will the Diamond League Final 2025 take place?

The Diamond League Final 2025 will take place at Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland.

When will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin event in the Diamond League Final 2025 take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin event in Diamond League Final 2025 will begin at 11:45 PM IST (7:45 PM local).

Where will the Diamond League Final 2025 be livestreamed in India?

The Diamond League Final 2025 will be livestreamed on the Wanda Diamond League Youtube channel and Facebook page. However, there will be no dedicated stream for the javelin event, but rather as part of a stream covering all events in Zurich.