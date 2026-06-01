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Divyanshi makes history with double gold in WTT Pristina Feeder series

Divyanshi makes history with double gold in WTT Pristina Feeder series

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 03:23 pm IST
PTI |
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Pristina , 15-year-old Divyanshi Bhowmick produced a dream performance to become the youngest Indian woman ever to win a WTT Feeder Women's Singles title here.

Divyanshi makes history with double gold in WTT Pristina Feeder series

The young Indian star, ranked World No. 211, showcased extraordinary composure and fighting spirit to defeat Chinese Taipei's Yeh Yi-Tian, the World No. 38, in a thrilling five-game final.

After dropping the opening game, Divyanshi mounted a spirited comeback to register a memorable 3-2 victory, announcing her arrival on the senior international stage in emphatic fashion.

The victory is not only historic for Indian table tennis but also places Divyanshi in elite company globally. At just 15 years of age, she is believed to be the second-youngest player in the world, after Japan's prodigious Miwa Harimoto, to capture a Women's Singles title on the WTT Feeder circuit.

Divyanshi's triumph was the culmination of a remarkable week in Prishtina, where she demonstrated maturity well beyond her years, overcoming higher-ranked and more experienced opponents with fearless attacking play and unwavering confidence.

 
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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