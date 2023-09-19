Dorna Sports’ safety advisor gives thumbs up to the Buddh circuit

Loris Capirossi, former MotoGP rider who is the safety advisor for organiser Dorna Sports, gave the thumbs up for the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida to host the inaugural MotoGP Indian Grand Prix from September 22 to 24.

“Everything is fine. I have been here for more than a week to set up the track. Just waiting for the riders to hit the track,” Capirossi, who rode in 217 Grands Prix, winning nine, said.

Dorna is the international organiser and commercial rights holder of MotoGP.

The 50-year-old Italian, who raced in MotoGP in 1995-96 and from 2000-2011, said the riders can achieve speeds in excess of 350 kph on the back straight, which is 1.006km long. He prefers the second and third sectors of the 4.96km circuit, which includes the parabola.

“The straight is really quick. Some sections are really slow and some really fast which makes it interesting. I really like the track. The parabola (Turns 8 and 9) is very interesting with that type of angle (incline). Turns 3 and 4 (start and end of the back straight) will be tight. The rest of the track is smooth and nice to drive.

“Ducati have a powerful bike and will be the favourites to win because of the long straight. KTM and Aprilia will also be fast.”

