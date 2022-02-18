Drone shot reveals iconic Pro Panja logo created by young Arm Wrestlers using human formation

As Pro Panja fever grips India, the budding arm wrestlers at the Gwalior Arm Warriors Academy in Madhya Pradesh, run by six-time arm wrestling World Champion Manish Kumar, made a special video to celebrate India's first arm-wrestling league tournament. To honour the tournament, the young athletes made a video in which they were seen forming the logo of Pro Panja and chanting the slogan of the competition - 'aapki kismet aapke haath'.

Manish, who is also the Pro Panja Champion in the Specially-abled category, explained the thought process behind the formation of the logo and why the aspiring arm wrestlers in his academy are excited about the tournament.

"The city of Gwalior is a hotbed of arm-wrestling. To promote the Pro Panja and showcase its popularity in the city, we made a formation of the logo and chanted the slogan," Manish said.

"We wrote the initials 'PPL' using chalk powder. We made the kids in the academy wear the Pro Panja jersey. Then, we recited the slogan - 'aapki kismet aapke haath' - in unison," he added.

Manish also explained how the video of the logo formation was shot related using drones. "We made the kids stand up in queues. We shot using the drones - we took some top views and also some shots from the ground itself," he explained.

With arm-wrestling being revived on a national scale via Pro Panja, Manish said that the tournament is a big help to the arm wrestlers in the country.

"Pro Panja is a very helpful organisation. They are supporting us very much, at a level which has not been done before by any other organisation. They are helping us financially and are also promoting the sport on a larger level. I am confident Pro Panja will grow into one of the best leagues in the world," he signed off.

