Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg: UFC President confirms the billionaires are ‘dead serious' on prospect of a fight

Billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg often compete against each other in terms of their wealth but if things go in the right direction, fans might see them squaring off as MMA fighters in an arena. Recently, Musk challenged Zuckerberg for a fight in what initially seemed to be a joke. But things got serious, when Zuckerberg replied with: " Send me location".

Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk(File)

In an interview with TMZ Sports, UFC President Dana White has confirmed that both Musk and Zuckerberg are "absolutely dead serious" about fighting each other in a match in the octagon.

“I was talking to both Elon and Mark last night. Both guys are absolutely dead serious about this. They both said, ‘Yeah, we’ll do it!',” said White.

The series of events that have led to the current scenario date back to Tuesday when Musk took a dig on reports of Zuckerberg's Meta planning the launch of a Twitter rival by the name of Threads.

“I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane.’ Was worried there for a moment,” wrote Musk.

Replying to Musk's comment, a Twitter user had written “Better be careful @elonmusk I heard he does the ju jitsu now". The Twitter user was pointing towards Zuckerberg's victory in a recent Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament held at a Silicon Valley high school in which he had won two medals- a gold and a silver.

On the Twitter user's comment, Musk had replied: “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

On Wednesday, Zuckerberg had taken to Instagram story to accept Musk's challenge for a fight. Zuckerberg shared a screenshot of Musk's “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol" comment and then the Facebook founder posted " Send me location".

UFC President White has claimed that Zuckerberg reached out to him to find out if Musk was serious about the fight. White then confirmed it with Musk who told him "Yeah, I am dead serious".

While Zuckerberg vs Musk fight is still undecided and not official, White weighed in on the enormity and significance of the fight if it actually happens.

“This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world — bigger than anything that’s ever been done, it would break all pay per view records. These guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity,” predicted White.

“You don’t have to be a fight fan to be interested in this fight. Everybody would wanna see it,” he added.

