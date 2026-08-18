Esports World Cup 2026: Team Falcons reclaim Club Championship lead; Dralii makes history

Paris, August 17, 2026: Week 6 of the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2026 has concluded, and after an incredible weekend of competition, the stage is now set for the final week of the tournament. Four champions were crowned across Rocket League, PUBG Mobile, Rainbow Six Siege, and Chess, while the Club Championship race saw Team Falcons reclaim the top spot.

Team Falcons' dralii Becomes First Three-Time EWC Champion

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Team Falcons scooped the Rocket League trophy after the roster comprising Samy "Dralii" Hajji, Yazeed Abdullah "Kiileerrz" Bakhashwin and Saleh Abdullah "Rw9" Bakhashwin defeated Spacestation Gaming 4-0 in the Grand Final. With this victory, Dralii became a three-time EWC champion across three different rosters, following titles with Team BDS in 2024 and Karmine Corp in 2025. He became the first player to win three EWC trophies, setting a record that is unlikely to be surpassed for some time.

With the win, Team Falcons earned $400,000 (~INR 3.8 crore) and 1,000 Club Championship points. The team’s Rw9 was named the tournament MVP after a standout performance throughout the competition. He averaged 0.78 goals, 0.83 assists and 1.91 saves per game, underlining his impact on Team Falcons’ title-winning campaign.

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{{^usCountry}} Samy "Dralii" Hajji spoke on what it meant to him to be a three-time EWC champion, saying, “It means a lot to me to have done such a thing in such a legendary tournament. Honestly, I couldn’t be happier about it, not just for myself but also for my teammates and the Falcons. Words can’t explain how happy I am about this.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samy "Dralii" Hajji spoke on what it meant to him to be a three-time EWC champion, saying, “It means a lot to me to have done such a thing in such a legendary tournament. Honestly, I couldn’t be happier about it, not just for myself but also for my teammates and the Falcons. Words can’t explain how happy I am about this.” {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, S2G Esports held their nerve to claim the PUBG Mobile World Cup at EWC title after a hard-fought campaign. After reaching match point in Game 15, they had to wait until the final game to confirm their victory, having been eliminated early and forced to watch as their rivals attempted to overtake their points tally. Following three hard-fought days of competition, S2G Esports finished at the top of the standings to secure the title. For their first-place finish in the Grand Final and their group-stage placement, S2G Esports took home a total of $555,000 (~INR 5.3 crore).

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Tianba’s Zhang "Qzz" Qingbo was named the tournament SONY MVP after recording 35 eliminations and 32 knockdowns, earning $25,000 (~INR 23.9 lakh) in prize money.

When asked how the team feels following the win, S2G Esports’ Faruk "HamsiG" Hamsici said, "All focus all the time. We did it, we are champions, we are so happy now!"

The Rainbow Six Siege competition saw FaZe Clan beat national rivals FURIA 3-1 to lift the trophy, after an intense Grand Final that saw FURIA attempt to mount a late comeback. Three members of FaZe Clan became the first players to complete Siege’s Triple Crown: Jaime "Cyber" Ramos, Lucas "soulz1" Schinke and Eduardo "KDS" Chiste Fontes have now won the Six Invitational, a Major and the EWC, with coach Rafael “RafadeLL” de Oliveira completing the set as well.

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Cyber was crowned the SONY MVP of the competition following a standout performance in the final. He ended the Grand Final with 53 eliminations across the four maps and just 29 deaths, playing a key role in FaZe Clan’s victory.

“I'm very happy for this achievement," said Cyber, after being presented with the SONY MVP award. “[With] the boys, I was kind of playing with them that I was going to steal their MVP award because I was a little behind. In these finals, I managed to do pretty well. I’m super thankful for everyone, like my family, the fans, especially the fans that came all the way from Brazil.”

In Chess, Magnus Carlsen has taken back-to-back Chess titles at the EWC, with this year's trophy handed over following a flawless display throughout the tournament. The Team Liquid representative did not drop a single game throughout his journey, with just wins and draws to his name, as he conquered AG.AL's Denis Lazavik.

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The Club Championship race also saw a major shift, with Team Falcons reclaiming their spot at the top with just one week to go. The key change came when Team Falcons secured maximum points in Rocket League, taking them to 4,400 points total, nudging them past AG.AL on 4,100. AG.AL had moved up significantly thanks to Denis Lazavik's deep run in Chess, but a championship win for Team Falcons sent them soaring to the top. While Falcons and AG.AL are clearly in the best positions, Team Vitality and Natus Vincere are still lurking just behind.

The final week of the EWC 2026 will see Counter-Strike 2, Fortnite, Trackmania, and CrossFire crown their champions, with the Club Championship also set to reach its conclusion.