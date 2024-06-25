Exhibition in Paris to commemorate 100 years of India at the Olympic Games

The JSW Group marked Olympic Day with the inauguration of an exhibition that celebrates life and legacy of Pierre de Coubertin, the Founder of the Olympic Movement, along with commemorating 100 years of India’s presence at the Games, in the host city of Paris, on Sunday. Celebrating India's 100 years at Olympics Games.(JSW)

Chairperson of the JSW Foundation, Mrs. Sangita Jindal and Inspire Institute of Sport Founder, Parth Jindal were joined by President of the IOC, Mr. Thomas Bach, Minister of Culture, Madame Rachida Dati, Ambassador of India to the Republic of France, His Excellency Jawed Ashraf and the President of the Pierre de Coubertin Family Association, Mrs. Alexandra de Navacelle to open the exhibition that will be hosted at the Town Hall of the 7th Arrondissement, Paris, and will go on till the end of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in September.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Sangita Jindal, Chairperson of the JSW Foundation said, “JSW Group is pleased to support the curation of ‘100 Years of India at Olympics’ at the Genius of Sport exhibition in Paris. Through this unique Exhibition, we celebrate the life and legacy of Pierre De Coubertin and 100 years of India’s remarkable Olympic journey and success. We share Pierre De Coubertin’s vision and belief that Sport has the ability to change the world differently by transcending borders and bringing people together in the spirit of peace and friendship. The 2024 Olympics is an important milestone for JSW Group. We are proud to support this exhibition as well as Team India in Paris. Through these efforts we reiterate our commitment to foster and nurture the sporting culture and talent in India.”

The exhibition, in association with the Pierre de Coubertin Family Association, comprises a detailed walkthrough of India’s Olympic journey over the last century, the success the country has enjoyed in the past, and its recent resurgence with an eye on the future.

Mr. Parth Jindal, Founder of the Inspire Institute of Sport said, “We are honoured to partner with the Pierre de Coubertin family for what we believe is a special showcase of the Olympic movement and the part India has played in it. We are on the cusp of the greatest sporting event in the world, and it was our desire at JSW to do something more in the city of Paris. As a country, we want to take forward the ideals of Pierre de Coubertin. We want the world to be a peaceful place, and the role that sport could play in that regard, is enormous.

It is our mission at JSW Sports to further the Olympic movement, not just in India, but in the world. The Inspire Institute of Sport will be represented by close to 30 athletes as part of Team India at the Games next month, and our effort is to keep increasing that number with every passing Olympic cycle. India’s rise as an economic power is evident. But it is through sport that a country’s soft power is truly showcased, and we will play our part in making this happen."

Mr. Thomas Bach, President of the IOC said, “Thanks to this magnificent exhibition, the public will be able to discover and rediscover an astonishing and multi-faceted man and measure the extent of his work. France and the French people should be proud to have a compatriot like Pierre de Coubertin. A visionary whose message of a world united in peaceful competition through sport resonates even more strongly today.”

Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador of India to the Republic of France, thanked the JSW Group for putting together the exhibition that will be on until September 10 and will be open to the public.