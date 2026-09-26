Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tables

Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tables after Friday's matches :
Group A
Morocco 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Niger 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Lesotho 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Gabon 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Group B
Malawi 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Angola 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Egypt 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
S. Sudan 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Group C
I. Coast 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Gambia 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Somalia 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Ghana 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Group D
Eritrea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kenya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
S. Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Group E
DR Congo 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
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Zimbabwe 1 1 0 0 3 2 3{{/usCountry}}
S. Leone 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
E. Guinea 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Group F
Mauritania 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Benin 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
B. Faso 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
C.A.R. 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
Group G
Cameroon 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Namibia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Congo 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Comoros 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
Group H
Botswana 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Uganda 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Libya 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Tunisia 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Group I
Algeria 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Togo 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Burundi 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Zambia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
Group J
Sudan 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Senegal 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Mozambique 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Ethiopia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Group K
Mali 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Rwanda 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
C. Verde 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
Liberia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
Group L
G. Bissau 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Nigeria 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Madagascar 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Tanzania 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Note: Winners and runners-up qualify from nine of 12 groups. In groups including 2027 AFCON co-hosts Kenya , Uganda and Tanzania , only highest placed of other three countries qualify.
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