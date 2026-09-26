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Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tables

Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tables

Published on: Sep 26, 2026, 02:43:08 IST
AFP |
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Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tables after Friday's matches :

Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tables
Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tables

Group A

Morocco 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Niger 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Lesotho 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Gabon 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Group B

Malawi 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Angola 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Egypt 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

S. Sudan 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Group C

I. Coast 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Gambia 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Somalia 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Ghana 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Group D

Eritrea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Kenya 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

S. Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group E

DR Congo 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

S. Leone 1 0 0 1 2 3 0

E. Guinea 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Group F

Mauritania 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

Benin 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

B. Faso 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

C.A.R. 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

Group G

Cameroon 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

Namibia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Congo 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Comoros 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

Group H

Botswana 1 0 1 0 2 2 1

Uganda 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Libya 1 0 1 0 2 2 1

Tunisia 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Group I

Algeria 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

Togo 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Burundi 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Zambia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

Group J

Sudan 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

Senegal 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Mozambique 1 0 1 0 1 1 1

Ethiopia 1 0 0 1 0 1 0

Group K

Mali 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

Rwanda 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

C. Verde 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

Liberia 1 0 0 1 1 3 0

Group L

G. Bissau 1 1 0 0 2 0 3

Nigeria 1 1 0 0 2 1 3

Madagascar 1 0 0 1 1 2 0

Tanzania 1 0 0 1 0 2 0

Note: Winners and runners-up qualify from nine of 12 groups. In groups including 2027 AFCON co-hosts Kenya , Uganda and Tanzania , only highest placed of other three countries qualify.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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