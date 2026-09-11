'Forget your age, look at your fitness': 66-year-old retired Army officer, wife gear up to run 122 km at 17,000 feet

“Passion knows no age, no limits and no boundaries” makes much more sense when you see a 60-year-old woman running the 122 km Silk Route Ultra in the challenging conditions of Ladakh. It becomes even more special when you have won the veterans’ category last year and come back to embrace the challenge once again this year. Asha Singh, 60, is an inspiration for the more than 120 participants taking part in the 122 km ultra race, but her journey is perhaps even more inspiring. She has been running alongside her husband, Bajrang Singh, a retired colonel, with the two beginning their running journey after he retired from the Indian Army.

Bajrang and Asha Singh are marathon veterans (Asha Singh/Instagram)

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The Silk Route Ultra is the Ladakh Marathon’s toughest race, attracting only a select group of runners worldwide. Starting in Kyagar Village, 117 kilometres from Leh, it crosses the rugged Trans-Himalayan mountains. Runners begin at nearly 10,000 feet, face sub-zero temperatures and darkness, and climb 7,600 feet to Khardung La. For Asha and Bajrang, the race reflects how running, which began after retirement, has become a shared way of life.

It isn’t something anyone can run, but becoming eligible for it and then finishing it in about 19 hours is extraordinary, especially at the age of 60.

Also Read: Devastating flash floods and 25,000 livelihoods; how the world’s highest marathon was born in the mountains of Ladakh

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{{^usCountry}} Calling them a power couple would be an understatement. They have run six World Marathon Majors together and are in no mood to stop anytime soon, with a couple more already planned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Calling them a power couple would be an understatement. They have run six World Marathon Majors together and are in no mood to stop anytime soon, with a couple more already planned. {{/usCountry}}

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On the eve of the Silk Route Ultra at the Ladakh Marathon, Asha and Bajrang sat down with Hindustan Times Digital for an exclusive interview, where they spoke about their journey from a simple daily routine to travelling across the globe for marathons. What started as an attempt to fill the void after retirement soon turned into something much bigger. From their first 10km race in Pune, the couple went on to complete all six World Marathon Majors together, with Asha completing seven in total, while also adding two Guinness World Records to their name.

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"I was in the Army, doing routine physical work, but only that much... After I retired and our children settled down, a vacuum was created: 'Now what?' Someone suggested trying a marathon. We entered a 10 km race in Pune. We didn't win, but it felt great. At that time, I was 56, and she was 50. We are the first couple from India to complete all 6 World Marathon Majors... She has completed 7 World Marathon Majors so far, while I have done 6. We also hold two Guinness World Records,” Bajrang told Hindustan Times Digital.

Asha a Marathon veteran

For Asha Singh, running was never about simply completing one race and stopping there. Every distance she covered only made her want to push herself a little further. What started with the 42 km marathon gradually turned into longer distances, 100 km runs and eventually 24-hour challenges. For her, every new distance brought another challenge to embrace, and that is how her passion for running kept growing.

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"My interest kept growing. I thought, 'If I can do 42 km, why not 50? If I can do 50, why not 100? Why not try?' That's how my passion grew, from 100 km to 24-hour runs. I enjoy challenging myself,” Asha said.

For them, preparing for a 122 km race is not just about increasing the distance. Running in the high-altitude conditions of Ladakh brings its own set of challenges, with low oxygen making the race even more demanding. The couple, therefore, put in long hours of training, increasing their weekly mileage to make sure they could handle the distance without tiring easily.

Bajrang explains that they were clocking around 150 km a week during training, while also learning when to push themselves and when to step back.

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“It is difficult, mainly because oxygen is low. To prepare for a 122 km race, we increase our mileage. During training, we were clocking around 150 km per week so that we wouldn’t tire easily during the race.”

Health takes priority

For Bajrang, however, preparation is also about understanding your body and knowing when not to push beyond your limits. “You have to know your limits and step back if you feel difficulty. You have to take calculated risks,” he added.

They believe people, especially the younger generation, need to make time for their health before it becomes a necessity. Their message is simple: start early, stay consistent and make fitness a part of everyday life. “There is nothing more important in life than fitness. You cannot enjoy anything else unless you are completely fit. Fitness is non-negotiable. If you don’t pay attention today, you will be forced to follow a doctor’s advice tomorrow. It’s better to start now.”

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Asha feels there is no real excuse to keep delaying it.

“Whether today or tomorrow, you will have to start. So it’s better to think ahead and start early.”

For women managing homes and families, Asha’s message comes from her own experience. She believes household responsibilities will always be there, but women also need to set aside some time for themselves and their fitness. She also believes age should never be a reason to stop yourself from starting.

“Household work never ends. Take out at least one hour for yourself every day, morning or evening. Whether you walk, jog, run, or do yoga, make time for yourself.”

“Age is just a number. Forget your age and look at your fitness. Whether you are 40 or 50, step out. Start slow with 1 or 2 km. Household chores will always be there; you have to step away from them for an hour if you want to stay fit.”

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