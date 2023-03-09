Former NBA star Shawn Kemp arrested, charged with drive-by shooting

Former NBA star Shawn Kemp, widely regarded as one of the most iconic players in Seattle SuperSonics history, was arrested on Wednesday for a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, Washington.

According to a tweet from the Tacoma Police Department, a 53-year-old man was "booked for Drive-By Shooting" following an altercation between two vehicles in a parking lot at around 1:58 p.m. PT. Pierce County inmate records showed that Shawn Travis Kemp was booked into jail on a drive-by shooting charge at 5:58 p.m. PT.

Kemp was drafted by Seattle out of Trinity Valley Community College in Texas with the 17th overall pick in 1989. He played the first eight of his 14 career NBA seasons for the Sonics, earning six All-Star honors and three All-NBA second team selections.

Kemp was known for his exceptional athleticism and his ability to execute thunderous dunks. He averaged 14.6 points and 8.4 rebounds over his career, and 16.2 points and 9.6 rebounds with the Sonics.

This is not the first time that Kemp has been in trouble with the law. In 2005, he was arrested in Seattle and charged with marijuana and cocaine possession in his truck. In 2020, he opened a marijuana dispensary in Seattle with other investors.

An investigation is ongoing, and further details have yet to be released.

