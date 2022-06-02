From today stop all payments to all NSFs: Delhi HC

Noting that there has been non-compliance of its earlier orders, the Delhi high court on Thursday summoned Joint secretary, Ministry of Sports for overlooking violation of the National Sports Code by several National Sports Federations (NSFs).

A bench of Justices Najmi Waziri and Vikas Mahajan asked the official to appear before the court on June 3, while observing that the union government should ensure that financial aid is not given to these NSFs if they are not following the National Sports Code, 2011.

A detailed order is yet to be uploaded on the high court’s website.

On May 26, the high court had directed the union government to ensure strict compliance of the National Sports Code, 2011 by the various sports federations in the country, while lamenting that despite the passage of 57 years, many National Sports Federations (NSFs) have not complied with rules and orders passed by the court.

While hearing a plea by senior advocate and sports enthusiast Rahul Mehra seeking compliance by NSFs with the Sports Code and orders passed by the courts, it had asked the Sports Ministry to take the sports constitution from the Gymnastics, Handball, National Yogasana, Tennis, Volleyball, Mallakhamb and Motor Sports as well as Equestrian, Rowing, Golf, Squash Racket, Yachting, Polo, examine it within a week, and take action accordingly.

The bench had also said that in case the NSFs do not comply, notices should be sent to them for de-recognition by the Sports Ministry, adding that the Ministry may also consider withdrawal of financial aid to the errant NSFs. It had asked the Ministry to file an affidavit and posted the matter for hearing on June 2.

In response, the central government standing counsel Anil Soni, filed an application from the court seeking six weeks time to file a detailed affidavit, adding that all the NSFs had been given time till June 30 to amend their constitution.

Soni told the court during the hearing that intimation has also been sent to the various NSFs and work is in progress in compliance with the earlier order.

However, this did not go well with the high court, which said that “orders after orders” have been passed by the court for the compliance of the Sports Code, 2011, which has been in existence since 12 years, but no concrete action has been taken by the authorities.

Hinting at “serious action” against sports federations in India, Justice Waziri also questioned how sports federations are given money if they are not complying with the Code.

“This is an article 226 petition [an article that empowers a high court to exercise power through issuance of writs]. Order after order, you don't file an affidavit. You should henceforth from today stop all payments to all NSFs. Because you yourself don't know what and who you're giving money to,” Justice Waziri, the senior judge on the bench said.

It also orally remarked that the Ministry can stop payments and said, “We cannot have someone representing a sports body like this. Are you going to issue instructions or should we pass an order?

The matter has now been listed for Friday.