Global Chess League Season 4: Five women stars who could decide the championship race

The Global Chess League's mixed-team format places women players at the heart of every franchise's championship ambitions. Season 4 features a blend of World Champions, Olympiad winners, elite veterans and young stars who could have a decisive impact on the final standings.
1. Divya Deshmukh – Alpine APL Pipers
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Divya Deshmukh enters Season 4 as one of the biggest names in the new generation of Indian women's chess.
The reigning Women's World Cup champion and India's 88th Grandmaster has already won the World Junior Championship and an Olympiad gold medal. Her GCL debut gives her another opportunity to compete on one of the sport's biggest team stages.
2. Bibisara Assaubayeva – FYERS American Gambits
Bibisara Assaubayeva has built an extraordinary reputation in rapid and blitz chess.
A three-time Women's World Blitz Champion, she also finished joint second at the 2026 Women's Candidates and won the women's section at Norway Chess in 2026. Her ability to perform under time pressure could make her a crucial weapon for the American Gambits.
3. Harika Dronavalli –Airlearn Mumba Masters
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Harika Dronavalli brings experience accumulated over more than a decade at the highest level.
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Harika Dronavalli brings experience accumulated over more than a decade at the highest level.
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A key member of India's historic Olympiad successes. Her recent form underlines her ability to perform in fast formats. At the 2026 Asian Women’s Rapid & Blitz Championships, she won gold in both the Rapid and Blitz events, remaining unbeaten in the Rapid and scoring 10.5/13 in the Blitz.
Her proven strength in rapid and blitz, combined with her experience on the international stage makes her a valuable player for the Airlearn Mumba Masters.
4. Zhu Jiner – Triveni Continental Kings
Zhu Jiner represents China's new generation of elite women's players.
A Women's Grand Prix winner, Olympiad gold medallist and third-place finisher at the 2026 Women's Candidates, Zhu has already established herself among the world's leading players. Her calm and precise style could make her a stabilising force for the Continental Kings.
5. Kateryna Lagno – PBG Alaskan Knights
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Few players bring more experience in faster formats than Kateryna Lagno.
A three-time Women's World Blitz Champion and former Women's World Rapid Champion, Lagno combines elite tactical awareness with immense experience. Alongside Anand and Arjun, she gives the Alaskan Knights another proven championship performer.
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home/Sports/Others/Global Chess League Season 4: Five women stars who could decide the championship race
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