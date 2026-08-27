Global Chess League Season 4: Five women stars who could decide the championship race

The Global Chess League's mixed-team format places women players at the heart of every franchise's championship ambitions. Season 4 features a blend of World Champions, Olympiad winners, elite veterans and young stars who could have a decisive impact on the final standings.

1. Divya Deshmukh – Alpine APL Pipers

Divya Deshmukh enters Season 4 as one of the biggest names in the new generation of Indian women's chess. (PTI)

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Divya Deshmukh enters Season 4 as one of the biggest names in the new generation of Indian women's chess.

The reigning Women's World Cup champion and India's 88th Grandmaster has already won the World Junior Championship and an Olympiad gold medal. Her GCL debut gives her another opportunity to compete on one of the sport's biggest team stages.

2. Bibisara Assaubayeva – FYERS American Gambits

Bibisara Assaubayeva has built an extraordinary reputation in rapid and blitz chess.

A three-time Women's World Blitz Champion, she also finished joint second at the 2026 Women's Candidates and won the women's section at Norway Chess in 2026. Her ability to perform under time pressure could make her a crucial weapon for the American Gambits.

3. Harika Dronavalli –Airlearn Mumba Masters

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{{^usCountry}} Harika Dronavalli brings experience accumulated over more than a decade at the highest level. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harika Dronavalli brings experience accumulated over more than a decade at the highest level. {{/usCountry}}

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A key member of India's historic Olympiad successes. Her recent form underlines her ability to perform in fast formats. At the 2026 Asian Women’s Rapid & Blitz Championships, she won gold in both the Rapid and Blitz events, remaining unbeaten in the Rapid and scoring 10.5/13 in the Blitz.

Her proven strength in rapid and blitz, combined with her experience on the international stage makes her a valuable player for the Airlearn Mumba Masters.

4. Zhu Jiner – Triveni Continental Kings

Zhu Jiner represents China's new generation of elite women's players.

A Women's Grand Prix winner, Olympiad gold medallist and third-place finisher at the 2026 Women's Candidates, Zhu has already established herself among the world's leading players. Her calm and precise style could make her a stabilising force for the Continental Kings.

5. Kateryna Lagno – PBG Alaskan Knights

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Few players bring more experience in faster formats than Kateryna Lagno.

A three-time Women's World Blitz Champion and former Women's World Rapid Champion, Lagno combines elite tactical awareness with immense experience. Alongside Anand and Arjun, she gives the Alaskan Knights another proven championship performer.