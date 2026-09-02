Global Chess League Season 4 marks new gaming, esports and traditional sports crossover with 8Bit Creatives

Bengaluru, September 1, 2026: The Tech Mahindra Global Chess League (GCL), the world’s largest franchise-based chess league, promoted by Tech Mahindra in partnership with FIDE, the International Chess Federation, will mark a new crossover between gaming, esports and traditional sports, with 8Bit Creatives serving as its Official Broadcast & Production Agency. As the League makes its Bengaluru debut from September 5 to 13, 2026, 8Bit Creatives will produce the nine-day live broadcast, alongside the event’s photography and videography.

8Bit Creatives named Official Broadcast & Production Agency for Tech Mahindra Global Chess League Season 4 (8Bit Creatives )

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Season 4 of the GCL brings the league to Bengaluru for the first time, with six franchises featuring some of the biggest names in global chess. The line-up includes Magnus Carlsen, Alireza Firouzja, Anand Viswanathan, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave and Javokhir Sindarov, alongside elite grandmasters such as Anish Giri, Arjun Erigaisi, Levon Aronian, Wei Yi, Nihal Sarin and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, leading women players including Divya Deshmukh, Koneru Humpy, Zhu Jiner, Kateryna Lagno, Harika Dronavalli and Bibisara Assaubayeva, and a new generation of rising prodigies.

The franchises will compete in a double round-robin across more than 30 matches at The Lalit Ashok from September 5 to 13 2026. The League’s unique six-board team format, pairing men’s and women’s boards with icon players and juniors on every team, remains the only one of its kind in world chess. Triveni Continental Kings enter the season as the League’s most decorated franchise, having lifted the trophy in its first two editions.

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{{^usCountry}} 8Bit Creatives will bring its esports and gaming expertise to the chessboard through a high-end, audience-first broadcast. The production will feature a 30-plus camera deployment across three halls, including Jib and Steadicam coverage, dedicated cameras for individual boards and player reactions, and, for the first time in the League’s history, two fully independent live feeds in English and Hindi. 8Bit Creatives will also leverage its in-house chess data capabilities to integrate live DGT board feeds with real-time evaluation graphics, player statistics and analysis boards, giving viewers deeper insight into the action as it unfolds. An LED-driven in-arena experience will extend the broadcast beyond the screen, bringing live data and storytelling into the venue. The production will culminate in global live coverage across the League’s official platforms, supported by daily highlights and an official after-movie capturing the season’s defining moments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 8Bit Creatives will bring its esports and gaming expertise to the chessboard through a high-end, audience-first broadcast. The production will feature a 30-plus camera deployment across three halls, including Jib and Steadicam coverage, dedicated cameras for individual boards and player reactions, and, for the first time in the League’s history, two fully independent live feeds in English and Hindi. 8Bit Creatives will also leverage its in-house chess data capabilities to integrate live DGT board feeds with real-time evaluation graphics, player statistics and analysis boards, giving viewers deeper insight into the action as it unfolds. An LED-driven in-arena experience will extend the broadcast beyond the screen, bringing live data and storytelling into the venue. The production will culminate in global live coverage across the League’s official platforms, supported by daily highlights and an official after-movie capturing the season’s defining moments. {{/usCountry}}

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Animesh Agarwal, Co-founder, 8Bit Creatives, said, “Over the years, 8Bit Creatives has grown by exploring new ways to build meaningful experiences around gaming, creators and entertainment, and this feels like a natural next step in that journey. The Global Chess League gives us an opportunity to bring a fresh perspective to sports broadcast and explore new ways of engaging audiences around the game. Chess has a unique ability to create tension and drama with every move, and we’re excited to work with the League to bring that experience to life through a modern, data-rich and audience-first broadcast.”

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Gourav Rakshit, Commissioner, Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, said, “Season 4 is our biggest yet, and the fan experience is just as important as the action on the boards. With 8Bit Creatives, we've found a partner who approaches chess broadcasts with the same passion and attention to detail as top sports productions, always focused on the viewer. From the excitement in the six-board arena to the experience at home, this season will look and feel unlike anything the League has done before.”

The entry into broadcast and production marks the latest chapter in 8Bit Creatives’ evolution from a gaming talent management agency into a broader creator and entertainment company. Founded in 2018, the agency represents leading gaming creators including Naman Mathur (Mortal), Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming), Parv Singh (Regaltos), Krutika Ojha (Krutika Plays) and Gulrez Khan (Joker Ki Haveli), and has executed campaigns for more than 100 brands across categories including apparel, FMCG, personal care, HORECA and entertainment.

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The Season 4 broadcast of the GCL will be produced live by 8Bit Creatives from a purpose-built production control room at the venue, featuring dedicated studio programming, commentary across both language feeds and coverage of the League’s marquee moments, from the opening moves through to the crowning of the Season 4 champions on 13 September.