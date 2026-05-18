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Goa to host 5th Asia Cup Bridge Championships from June 21

Goa to host 5th Asia Cup Bridge Championships from June 21

Published on: May 18, 2026 03:00 pm IST
PTI |
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Goa, The prestigious fifth Asia Cup Bridge Championships will be held from June 21-27 at the Taj Cidade de Goa Horizon, Goa, the Bridge Federation of India , the apex governing body for the game of contract bridge in the country, announced on Monday.

Goa to host 5th Asia Cup Bridge Championships from June 21

Held once in four years, the Asia Cup ranks among the most distinguished continental Bridge Championships, conducted under the aegis of the Asia Bridge fraternity, with participation from leading nations across Asia and Oceania.

This year, the championship is expected to welcome participants from over 20 countries, including India, China, Japan, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong China, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

Prasad Keni, president of BFI said, "This is the second time India has been honoured to host the prestigious Asia Cup Bridge Championship. It highlights India's growing stature as a premier destination for global mind sports and intellectual sporting events.

"Furthermore, it significantly boosts Goa's positioning as a dynamic hub for international sporting tourism, proving that the state can seamlessly merge world-class leisure with competitive, high-intellect global tournaments."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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