Good response to Fit India Quiz

The Fit India Quiz, a first of its kind initiative to promote fitness and sport in schools, has got an enthusiastic response from children across the country.

Sports secretary Sujata Chaturvedi said 36,299 students from 13,502 schools across India participated in the preliminary rounds that ended on January 25.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The key objective of this quiz is to propagate the message of Fit India Movement among the school children and to create awareness among students about India’s rich sporting history,” Chaturvedi said on Friday.

The preliminaries will be followed by a round to select champions from each state and union territory. These winners will battle for the title of National Fit India Quiz Champion. The quiz offers a total prize money of ₹3.25 crore. The national round will also be televised. The sports ministry is also looking to involve Olympians and Paralympians who will ask one question during the state finals.

“The main aim of the quiz is to create awareness among students about India’s rich sporting history and to also tell them more about India’s centuries-old indigenous sports and our national and regional sporting heroes. There is massive participation from so many students across the country and this only gives us more hope to get closer to the Prime Minister’s vision of seeing India as a big sporting nation,” said Chaturvedi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Fit India Quiz, part of the government's Fit India initiative, was launched in September and aims to provide a national platform for students to showcase their knowledge about fitness and sports.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON