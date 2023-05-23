Goodbye King? LeBron James hints at retirement after Lakers' elimination from NBA 2023

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is considering retirement after his team's disappointing elimination from NBA on Monday night. In game 4 of the Western Conference finals, Lakers lost 111-113 to Denver Nuggets and got defeated 0-4 in the best-of-seven series.

LeBron James(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After ending his 20th NBA season on a disappointing note, James told ESPN that he would think about whether he will continue to play basketball. He hinted that he might not play in his 21st NBA season.

ALSO READ| Dominik Mysterio recalls support from The Judgment Day after his arrest on Christmas eve in 2022

In the post-match press conference, James said: "I got a lot to think about. Just personally, with me moving forward with the game of basketball, I got a lot to think about."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, 38-year-old James had suffered a foot injury this season which caused him to miss 13 games. With age fast catching up on him, there have been some muted and some outspoken voices in the basketball world who want him to hang up his boots. Despite suffering injury this season, James gave it his all and played pivotal role in ensuring Lakers qualification to the conference finals.

"I knew I could get to the finish line. Obviously, I knew I had to deal with it and deal with the pain or deal with not being able to be myself before the injury, but there was nothing that made me feel like I couldn't get to the finish line," James told ESPN.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, in game 4 on Monday, Nikola Jokic was the main star for Nuggets as he finished with 30 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists. Jokic was well supported by Jamal Murray(25 points, three rebounds and five assists) and Aaron Gordon( 22 points, six rebounds and five assists). For Lakers, James produced a terrific performance, finishing with 40 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists but it wasn't enough to save his team from getting clean swept. The next best performance for Lakers came from Anthony Davis who finished with 21 points, 14 rebounds and one assist.

Nuggets became the first team to qualify for the NBA finals. They would either play against Miami Heat or Boston Celtics in the final. Heat are currently leading 3-0 over Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}