Dominik Mysterio recalls support from The Judgment Day after his arrest on Christmas eve in 2022

The chemistry between Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley is one of the most popular storylines in WWE currently. The bond between the two superstars has increased tremendously in the wake of Dominik's ongoing feud with his father, Rey Mysterio and family.

In a recent interview with G-Moniy, Dominik recalled the dark moment from his life when his father Rey had him arrested on Christmas eve in 2022. Dominik shared how The Judgement Day members namely Ripley, Finn Balor and Damian Priest came to his support during the troubled times. He highlighted that he received much needed support from his stablemates while he spent hard times in prison.

"They were very supportive," said Dominik.

Dominik shared that Ripley was the first person with whom he talked to after being imprisoned. He also remembered the compassion, love and care he received from his stablemates.

"I remember the day I got taken away, Mami was there. She was the first phone call. She was there to bail me out. I spent a couple of hours in there and it wasn't good. After I made it out, they made sure that I was taken care of. Mami had fresh food for me [and] some fresh clothes. Priest made sure that no one messed with me. Finn was grabbing me some blankets and pillows because I was very uncomfortable in there. They were all just making sure I was taken care of," said Dominik.

Notably, Dominik and Rey clashed against each other in a head-to-head fight at WrestleMania 39 in which The Luchador emerged victorious over his disrespectful son. But it was not the end of the story rather it further accentuated the rivalry between the father and the son. Ever since then, the two have been embroiled in several confrontations and have landed blows and attacked each other in the ring.

Currently, The Judgement Day is a part of the Raw brand. They are mainly in rivalry against Latino World Order(LWO) led by Rey. In recent times, The Judgement Day have supported The Bloodline in their fight against the trio of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle.