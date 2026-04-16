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Govt to criminalise administration of prohibited substances: Mandaviya

Govt to criminalise administration of prohibited substances: Mandaviya

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 03:22 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said government is working towards a legislation that would criminalise trafficking and administration of prohibited performance-enhancing substances to athletes.

Govt to criminalise administration of prohibited substances: Mandaviya

Speaking at the World Anti-Doping Agency's Global Anti-Doping Intelligence and Investigations Network Final Conference here, the minister said India, which has topped the global list of dope offenders for the past three years, would aggressively tackle the menace that casts a massive shadow on its aspirations of hosting the Olympics in 2036.

"We are working on introducing criminal provisions for athlete support staff or other persons involved in trafficking and administering banned substances," Mandaviya said, making it apparent that coaches who are found encouraging use of banned substances by athletes would be among those at the receiving end.

Currently, India does not have penal provisions to tackle supply of banned substances to athletes and disciplinary action is limited to bans that can last up to a lifetime depending on the degree of the offence.

India has significantly expanded its anti-doping testing from around 4,000 tests in 2019 to approximately 8,000 tests in the past year.

Mandaviya noted a significant decline in adverse analytical findings, from 5.6 per cent in 2019 to less than two per cent currently, reflecting the impact of "sustained awareness and preventive efforts."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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