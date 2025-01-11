Gukesh earns INR 13.6 crore from prize money alone in 2024, two times more than US President's annual salary

Gukesh Dommaraju had a memorable 2024. The year started with him becoming the youngest-ever winner of the Candidates tournament. The year ended on the best note possible as he became the youngest-ever world champion in chess history after beating Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship in Singapore. Gukesh Dommaraju had a memorable 2024. Regarding prize money, Gukesh earned USD 15,77,842, roughly equivalent to INR 13.6 crore.

Gukesh will also receive the Khel Ratna award, and it is safe to say that the 18-year-old is having the time of his life. Now, a report on Chess.com revealed the total prize money Gukesh earned in 2024.

Regarding prize money, Gukesh earned USD 15,77,842, roughly equivalent to INR 13.6 crore. This amount does not include the amount Gukesh received from Tamil Nadu's government.

For the unversed, the Tamil Nadu government had previously announced that it would be handing out INR 5 crore to Gukesh for winning the World Championship.

Gukesh's school, Vellamal Vidyalaya, also gifted him a Mercedes-Benz E Class after he won the Candidates tournament.

It is important to state that Gukesh participated in 8 major events in 2024. Ding Liren is second on the list, earning USD 11,83,600.

As per the Chess.com report, only two players in 2024 won more than a million dollars, while six players made USD 4,00,000.

For the uninitiated, the US President earns USD 4,00,000 a year, an additional USD 50,000 for expenses, USD 1,00,000 for a travel account, and USD 19,000 for the entertainment budget. These figures are specified in Title 3 of the US Code.

17 players won more than USD 1,00,000

The report of Chess.com also states that a total of 17 players, including Gukesh, won more than USD 1,00,000 in 2024. The list has two women, including India's Koneru Humpy.

R Praggnanandhaa is at the ninth spot in the list, earning USD 2,02,136, while Arjun Erigaisi is at the 15th spot, earning USD 1,19,767.

Magnus Carlsen is fourth on the list, earning USD 6,33,369. Carlsen participated in 11 major events.