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Gukesh sends out a massive message by beating Sindarov

Gukesh sends out a massive message by beating Sindarov

Published on: May 06, 2026 08:37 pm IST
PTI |
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Warsaw , Reigning world champion D Gukesh on Wednesday sent out a massive message to the chess buffs across the globe by beating his challenger for the world crown, Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan in the fifth round of the Super Rapid and Blitz, a part of the Grand Chess Tour, here.

Gukesh sends out a massive message by beating Sindarov

Gukesh had earlier walked out of the main competition of the Grand Chess Tour, citing his form and to focus more on training ahead of his World Championship title defence.

Gukesh was, however, in full swing as he matched Sindarov move for move in a rapid encounter that was the first of the clash before the Uzbek meets the Indian ace in the World Championship match scheduled later this year.

Interestingly enough, Gukesh and Sindarov both lost their previous games coming into this round. Gukesh was outdone by Radoslav Wojtashek of Poland while Sindarov lost to tournament leader Wesley So of the United States.

Caro Kann defense was the choice of the world champion for this round and Sindarov chose something unconventional in the opening that guaranteed a dynamic position for Gukesh which he is very fond off.

Gukesh is on five points and is not too far behind with as many as four rapid and 18 blitz games remaining in the tournament that offers a dynamic format.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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