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Hard work, resilience key to success, says Praggnanandhaa’s mother after Norway chess triumph

Hard work, resilience key to success, says Praggnanandhaa’s mother after Norway chess triumph

Updated on: Jun 07, 2026 03:21 pm IST
PTI |
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Chennai, Indian Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa's mother, Nagalakshmi, said on Sunday that hard work, resilience, and enjoying the process are the keys to success in any field, including sports and academics, following her son's historic triumph at Norway Chess 2026.

Hard work, resilience key to success, says Praggnanandhaa’s mother after Norway chess triumph

The victory has reinforced his status among the game's elite, with Pravin Thipsay rating him as India's strongest player at present, ahead of reigning world champion D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi.

Speaking to PTI Videos here, Nagalakshmi said an excessive focus on results should not overshadow the effort invested in the game.

"If one enjoys the process and continues to work hard despite setbacks, success will eventually follow," she said, adding that while her son's coaches and support staff handle the technical aspects of chess, her role is to provide support at home.

According to her, Praggnanandhaa's immediate focus after winning the 15-day tournament is to steadily improve his live ratings in the International Chess Federation rankings.

"His sister, Grandmaster R Vaishali, is currently participating in the FIDE Women's Championship in Japan. Her long-term goal is to prepare over the next six months to compete for the World Championship title," she added.

After Vaishali excelled in chess, Praggnanandhaa naturally took up the game by watching his elder sister practise at home, eventually leading both siblings to the highest levels of international chess.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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