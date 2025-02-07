Heat begin post-Jimmy Butler era by visiting Nets

The Miami Heat can officially move on from the lengthy Jimmy Butler saga and feel relieved they were able to obtain a younger rotation player for the disgruntled star. HT Image

After sending Butler to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, the Heat visit the Brooklyn Nets on Friday for the second time in less than two weeks.

Miami obtained Andrew Wiggins and Kyle Anderson from Golden State after Butler expressed an unwillingness to play for the team that he helped reach the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2023. Butler only appeared in 25 games this season averaging 17 points per game and made just five appearances after Dec. 20 due to three team suspensions for insubordination.

When Wiggins suits up, he will be in Miami's starting frontcourt with Bam Adebayo, who is averaging 23.6 points in his past five games. Adebayo scored 17 points in Miami's nine-point win at Brooklyn on Jan. 25 and scored at least 20 in four straight games before finishing with 18 in a 108-101 victory at Philadelphia on Wednesday.

"I think it's going to take a huge weight off everybody's shoulders once we can move forward from everything, once it's over with," Miami guard Terry Rozier said. "Who we got and we can move forward with that, and try to put it together and get ready for the playoffs. I think it's a huge lift for everybody, just clarity."

Wiggins was once the centerpiece in a trade between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014 to pair Kevin Love with LeBron James. He spent the last five-plus seasons with Golden State and was averaging 17.6 points in 43 games this season.

"I know what type of a guy he is and what he's capable of," said Love, now with Miami. "So I think not only is he going to add to what we do on the floor, but off the floor, as well. He is a Heat guy."

When Wiggins joins the team, he will be incorporated into a group playing better lately. Tyler Herro's 30 points on Wednesday helped the Heat win for the fourth time in six games following a stretch of eight losses in 12 games.

Miami has won both meetings with the Nets, who are 1-12 in their past 13 home games. After snapping an 11-game home skid when D'Angelo Russell hit the game-winning 3-pointer in Tuesday's 99-97 win over the Houston Rockets, the Nets were handed a 119-102 loss by the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, snapping their second three-game winning streak of the season.

Brooklyn turned in one of its worst defensive showings, allowing the Wizards to shoot 54.3 percent from the field and 46.5 percent from 3-point range .

"We didn't defend the whole game," Brooklyn coach Jordi Fernandez said. "It was not just that stretch. For the whole game our focus was bad."

Keon Johnson continued his recent run of production with 25 points and has scored at least 20 in four of his past seven games, including a 22-point showing against Miami in the previous meeting.

The Nets held onto Cameron Johnson at the deadline. Johnson returned after missing six games with a right ankle sprain and contributed 17 points in 25 minutes.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.